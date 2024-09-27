NANO Nuclear Energy Inc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - NNE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("Nano" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NNE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of NNE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CASE DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nano is the subject of a research report published on July 19, 2024, by Hunterbrook Media. The report alleges that the Company "has no revenue, products, or patents for its core technology." According to the report, "the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission [("NRC")] does not list [Nano] among the companies that have begun pre-application activities for the kind of reactor [Nano] is pitching," and that an NRC spokesperson stated that the Advanced Reactor department is "not aware of this company" and "have not had any pre-application dealings with them."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

Join the case to recover your losses.

