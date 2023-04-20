Nano Pharmaceuticals Labs Partners with PLT Health Solutions to Expand its zümXR Targeted Release Ingredients Globally

Pharmaceutical-Grade Technology Offers Innovative Solutions for Sports

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has partnered with Nano Pharmaceuticals Labs, LLC (Denver, CO) to market its portfolio of targeted release ingredients on a global basis. The zümXR Targeted Release brand includes a range of ingredients powered by patented release technology to deliver predictable activity in the human body, allowing product formulators to design precision energy profiles that enhance performance in sports nutrition, cognitive and energy/endurance applications. PLT has been marketing zümXR ingredients in North America since 2016 and will now represent the ingredients in international markets. PLT will be presenting zümXR ingredients at Vitafoods Europe on May 9-11 at Booth #G135.

According to Seth Flowerman, President & CEO of PLT Health Solutions, Nano Pharmaceuticals Labs' emphasis on proprietary technology and solid science make the company and its ingredients a good fit for PLT's commercialization approach. "At PLT, we have found that ingredients that feature best-in-class technology backed by sophisticated science are increasingly preferred by product developers who want to delight consumers and build strong brands. zümXR is a clear leader in precision release technology, and Nano's commitment to innovation and providing the best possible consumer experience are real differentiators," he said. "These ingredients have been featured in leading sports nutrition and energy applications in North America. We look forward to bringing zümXR ingredients to the global market," he added.

Designing a Custom Energy Profile

zümXR ingredients feature state-of-the-art delivery system technology drawn from the pharmaceutical industry that represent a significant step forward from conventional sustained release coating technologies. This technology allows food and supplement formulators to design precision release energy profiles for their products, delivering a tailored experience for the consumer without the sometimes unpleasant effects of immediate release caffeine alone. The flexibility of this technology allows targeted release solutions to be used in a broad array of products and applications, including supplements, stick packs, powders, gummies, bars and gels.

zümXR Extended Release Caffeine is a semi-permeable matrix designed to provide long-term energy that is independent of pH changes without the unpleasant effects associated with many caffeine products. zümXR Delayed Release Caffeine, which is activated by the pH gradient between the stomach and the small intestine, provided an immediate experience when it passes into the small intestine – for a surge of caffeine at a fixed time. While both ingredients provide unique benefits on their own, using them in conjunction with immediate release caffeine creates opportunities to design precision energy profiles for a wide range of targeted applications and benefits.

According to Page Niichel, Director of Business Development for zümXR, the success of its caffeine ingredients in the U.S. market portends well for international markets. "PLT helped us execute consumer research in the energy and sports nutrition markets that validated the value propositions of zümXR ingredients and allowed us confirm that the key benefits offered are highly valued by consumers," she said. "Building on those insights, we are proud of the positive market tractions PLT has achieved in North America, and we are confident that consumers around the world will respond the same way," she added.

