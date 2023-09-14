Nano Surgical Announces Exclusive Partnership to Distribute the Lumohs Dermaplane Device with Universal Companies, the Leading Single-Source Supplier to 84,000+ Spa Professionals in Over 47 Countries

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Surgical is proud to announce its exclusive distribution partnership of the Lumohs dermaplane device with Universal Companies, the renowned single-source supplier to over 84,000 spa professionals in more than 47 countries.

"Our collaboration aims to introduce Lumohs dermaplane, a revolutionary dermaplaning instrument, exclusively to spa professionals," explains Dr. Steven Hacker, dermatologist inventor of Lumohs dermaplane.

"The dermaplaning market is exploding; evidenced by a 1540% increase in online dermaplane searches in 2022. We saw the opportunity to improve dermaplaning outcomes, safety, and the esthetician's experience, which lead to the Lumohs dermaplane invention"

Lumohs dermaplane addresses the challenges faced by estheticians, such as poor lighting or, on the other extreme, bright clinical lighting that affects the spa ambience. In both settings, estheticians struggle with fatigue or back pain when straining to see clients' skin subtleties, acne scars, and fine hairs. Dr. Hacker explains "Lumohs' ease of use overcomes all issues while maintaining a relaxing room ambiance".

"Our partnership with Universal Companies introduces Lumohs dermaplane through the most trusted distributor in the spa professional space. Universal Companies, with its 40-year history, has consistently supplied the highest quality spa professional supplies and instruments. It's a privilege to collaborate with Marti Morenings, Founder & Chairman of Universal Companies, Karen Short, the CEO, and the team at Universal Companies," Hacker says.

"Dermaplaning is an exceptionally popular service but there is usually some initial anxiety when adding it to the treatment menu. Lumohs makes it easier for esthetic professionals to perform precise, safe services. With experience as both a skin cancer surgeon and as a successful entrepreneur, Dr Hacker was a natural partner to deliver innovation for our customers. By pairing this unique tool with our advanced education, more and more consumers will benefit from quality dermaplaning services,"says Marti Morenings, Founder of Universal Companies.

