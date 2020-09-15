Nano-X (NNOX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Nano-X Imaging Ltd.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X") (NASDAQ: NNOX). Nano-X engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States.

On September 15, 2020, Andrew Left, managing editor of Citron Research ("Citron"), published a report entitled "Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market." Left details a series of alarming red flags about Nano-X and predicts the stock is heading to $0.

Specifically, the Citron report concludes by stating that "To put things into perspective, this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Nano-X shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

