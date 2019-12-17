nanoActiv® HnP Collaboration Nets Significant Returns

PASADENA, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA) has partnered with industrial gas supplier, Messer Americas, to improve oil and gas production. Their collaborative treatment, nanoActiv® HnP—an energized, fast turnaround style "Huff 'n Puff"—incorporates nanoActiv® with a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) or nitrogen (N 2 ) gas application method to enhance oil and gas recovery. nanoActiv® HnP powered by Messer Americas, a BOOST-EOR™ chemical composition solution, enables the recovery of hydrocarbons to be accomplished faster, more completely, most cost-effectively and with longer efficacy than existing options on the market today.

According to Messer Americas' Oil and Gas experts, a recent Woodford Formation Well – treated with nanoActiv® HnP powered by Messer Americas' nitrogen – continues to experience sustained daily gas production levels 120 percent greater than its originally completed initial daily production levels. Another well in the Buda Formation continues to produce three times more BOPD (barrels of oil per day) and 3.3 times MCFD (one thousand cubic feet a day) more, 690 days post-treatment. The production improvements provided by the nanoActiv® HnP treatments can give operators a reliable, cost-effective alternative to any other re-stimulation method and provide a practical, economically viable solution for full field re-development enhanced recovery.

The innovative partnership combines Nissan Chemical's excellence and decades of experience in industrial nanotechnology with Messer's expertise in gas interaction, job design and technical services in oil and gas well remediation and restimulation, to maximize production results in today's market. The two companies work together to screen candidates and prescribe a recommended treatment plan.

"The unique combination of our specially surface-treated nanoparticles with Messer Americas' highly effective application method is proving to be valuable for reviving wells, and increasing oil and gas returns," says NCA Senior Petroleum Engineer, Yusra Ahmad. "Our goal is to continue to demonstrate the clear advantage our customers have when using nanoActiv® HnP."

About Messer Americas

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer Americas today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3.5 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

About nanoActiv®

nanoActiv® solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates for production services (remediation and restimulation) and new completions.

For more information on nanoActiv®, visit www.nanoactiv.com.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

