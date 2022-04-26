Nanobatteries Market Size to Grow by USD 1.86 Bn| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Top Key players in Nanobatteries Market are covered as:

6K Inc.

Inc. A123 Systems LLC

Altairnano

Contour Advanced Systems BV

Front Edge Technology Inc.

Group14 Technologies Inc.

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

InStep NanoPower LLC

James Cropper plc

plc Log9 Materials

mPhase Technologies Inc.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Nanoramic Laboratories

Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc.

Naxin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

StoreDot Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

ZPower LLC

Nanobatteries market growth is fueled by factors such as fast charging and high power. Another factor driving the growth of the nanobatteries industry is the rapid development of electrified luxury automobiles. However, one of the issues impeding the growth of the nanobatteries market is the high cost of production.

Key Market Segmentation

Nanobatteries Market Split by Technology

Nanophosphate



Nanopore



Lithium Ion

Nanobatteries Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for nanobatteries. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Nanobatteries market growth in North America would be aided by the presence of a large consumer base and prominent industry players throughout the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global nanobatteries industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global nanobatteries industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global nanobatteries industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global nanobatteries market?

The product range of the nanobatteries industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in nanobatteries market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Nanobatteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 6K Inc., A123 Systems LLC, Altairnano, Contour Advanced Systems BV, Front Edge Technology Inc., Group14 Technologies Inc., HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., InStep NanoPower LLC, James Cropper plc, Log9 Materials, mPhase Technologies Inc., Nano One Materials Corp., Nanoramic Laboratories, Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc., Naxin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. , Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., StoreDot Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and ZPower LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Nanophosphate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Nanophosphate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Nanophosphate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Nanophosphate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Nanophosphate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Nanopore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Nanopore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Nanopore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Nanopore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Nanopore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Lithium Ion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Lithium Ion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lithium Ion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Lithium Ion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lithium Ion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 6K Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 93: 6K Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 6K Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: 6K Inc. - Key news

Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 6K Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 A123 Systems LLC

Exhibit 97: A123 Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: A123 Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: A123 Systems LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Altairnano

Exhibit 100: Altairnano - Overview



Exhibit 101: Altairnano - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Altairnano - Key offerings

10.6 Front Edge Technology Inc.

Exhibit 103: Front Edge Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Front Edge Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Front Edge Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 mPhase Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 106: mPhase Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: mPhase Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: mPhase Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nano One Materials Corp.

Exhibit 109: Nano One Materials Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nano One Materials Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Nano One Materials Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Nano One Materials Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Naxin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Naxin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Naxin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Naxin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Exhibit 116: Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 119: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 ZPower LLC

Exhibit 124: ZPower LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: ZPower LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ZPower LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations



