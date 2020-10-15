Nanobebe Launches the Most Advanced Silicone Baby Bottle

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To the excitement of new parents everywhere, Nanobebe is expanding their lineup of innovative baby care essentials with the introduction of the Flexy Silicone Baby Bottle. The new addition accompanies the brand's award-winning Breastmilk Bottle to provide the complete bottle-feeding solution for newborns through early toddlerhood, whether fed breast milk or formula.

Silicone baby bottles are in high demand for their multitude of benefits, but the assortment available to new parents had significant pain points. Nanobebe studied every critique of the current contenders on the market and meticulously designed features that solve each issue. These advancements include mom-like softness, a stable base that won't tip over, and a non-collapsible nipple for the perfect latch parents can trust. Its genius anti-colic system is the first of its kind with a 360° triple vented design.

"Our team's commitment to the health of our next generation drives the design of every Nanobebe product by identifying the day-to-day challenges of modern parenting and finding real solutions that work. Our new Flexy Silicone Bottle does just that, and there's more to come." - Asaf Kehat and Ayal Lanternari, co-founders

From the first nutrient-preserving breastmilk bottle to the most advanced silicone baby bottle on the market, Nanobebe provides specialized, health-focused options for every little one's feeding journey. Now a one-stop-shop for all things feeding, Nanobebe is leading in innovation and revolutionizing convenience for the modern parent.

About Nanobebe

Dedicated first and foremost to babies' health, Nanobebe joined forces with a team of pediatricians, lactation consultants, and biomedical engineers with a vision to be the first choice in baby care. Their team continuously designs new technology in baby care that supports the special bonding moments feeding time creates between parents and their little ones.

The product line includes the first-ever nutrient-preserving baby bottles, the most advanced silicone baby bottles on the market, eye-catching travel essentials, innovative breastmilk storage, 100% silicone pacifiers, and more. The sleek and modern ecosystem is a complete game-changer with designs that make nutritional feeding and travel with little ones an absolute breeze, without sacrificing on style and convenience.

Media Contact: Mary Williams

