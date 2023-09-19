Nanobébé Revolutionizes Parenting Tech with the Next Generation of AI Baby Monitoring: Meet Aura

News provided by

Nanobébé

19 Sep, 2023, 14:04 ET

Nanobébé Aura is the first smart monitor to provide an all-in-one parent assistant experience from newborn to toddlerhood utilizing AI technology without the use of wearables

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanobébé, a renowned leader in baby care, is revolutionizing parenting with their latest breakthrough: the Aura Smart Baby Monitor. With cutting-edge AI capabilities to provide peace of mind for parents, Aura goes beyond anything currently available on the market.

Continue Reading
From baby’s first nursery to toddlerhood and playrooms – Nanobébé Aura offers a comprehensive solution as children grow
From baby’s first nursery to toddlerhood and playrooms – Nanobébé Aura offers a comprehensive solution as children grow
Nanobébé Aura is the first smart monitor to provide an all-in-one parent assistant experience from newborn to toddlerhood utilizing AI technology without the use of wearables
Nanobébé Aura is the first smart monitor to provide an all-in-one parent assistant experience from newborn to toddlerhood utilizing AI technology without the use of wearables

From baby's first nursery to toddlerhood and playrooms – Nanobébé Aura offers a comprehensive solution as children grow. Aura's tech specs include non-wearable breathing motion detection, waking and sleeping notifications, crystal clear streaming with HD night vision, remote panning beyond the crib, a built-in state-of-the-art sound machine, and in-app daily activity tracking.

"When considering the array of baby monitors available, Aura stands above the rest with the unique implementation of artificial intelligence," said Ori Negri, Chief Technology Officer of Nanobébé. "Aura's advanced technology learns and evaluates the child's behavior to provide a second set of eyes for parents but also to help them tackle the ups and downs of parenthood."

As an award-winning and innovation-forward company, the Nanobébé brand has become a household name after reinventing the shape and function of the baby bottle with the first design to preserve breast milk nutrients. The debut of Aura marks Nanobébé's new footprint in the tech space, offering a well-thought-out solution with the perfect balance of innovation and care to support and strengthen the bond between parents and their babies.

"The investments we've made in our team and the AI division of our company will allow Nanobébé to grow in our modern digital era while continuing to take care of our customers and their families," states Asaf Kehat, co-founder and CEO of Nanobébé. "Our strategic product line expansion marks a pivotal milestone in our journey toward becoming a market-defining company," says Ayal Lanternari, Nanobébé co-founder and Executive Chairman.

Aura is projected to top baby registries and new-parent must-have lists with its cutting-edge features:

  • Non-wearable breathing motion detection
  • Built-in sound machine with a science-backed playlist
  • 360° remote pan & tilt to view beyond the crib
  • Crystal clear HD streaming with day & night vision
  • Waking & sleeping notifications
  • Two-way talk
  • In-app daily log for feeding, sleeping, diapers, & weight

Aura is available for preorder on the Nanobébé website and can be purchased individually or as part of the Nanobébé Experience package. This package includes both the award-winning feeding essentials and Nanobébé Aura.

For more information, please visit https://nanobebe.com/why-aura

About Nanobébé
Positioned to be the world's leading baby wellness brand, Nanobébé joined forces with a team of pediatricians, AI specialists, and biomedical engineers to create the most innovative and groundbreaking ecosystem. Their team's unwavering dedication to the well-being of future generations serves as the driving force behind the creation of each product. By pinpointing the everyday hurdles faced by modern parents, Nanobébé will continue to craft genuine, effective baby tech solutions that benefit the well-being of the modern parent.

SOURCE Nanobébé

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.