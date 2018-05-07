NanoBio Announces Corporate Name Change to BlueWillow Biologics and Closes $10M Series A Financing

The company was originally founded as NanoBio Corporation to develop topical nanoscale therapies for various dermatology applications. BlueWillow will continue to develop skin and wound treatments through partnerships and external collaborations under the NanoBio® trademark.

BlueWillow's innovative intranasal vaccine platform is built upon the company's patented NanoVax® technology that employs a unique oil-in-water nanoemulsion adjuvant to elicit both systemic and mucosal immunity. Most infectious pathogens enter the body across mucosal surfaces, yet most vaccines today are injected and fail to elicit mucosal immunity. BlueWillow's technology has the potential to improve upon many existing vaccines as well as enable the creation of new vaccines for diseases that currently cannot be prevented through vaccination.

"Over the past several years, our research has increasingly demonstrated that our intranasal platform can play a pivotal role in the vaccines of tomorrow," said Dave Peralta, Chief Executive Officer of BlueWillow. "Much of our data points to increased protection against some of the world's most severe respiratory and sexually transmitted infections. With the commitment of our Series A investors and the tremendous support we continue to receive from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), BlueWillow is now rapidly approaching Phase 1 human clinical studies in several programs."

The name BlueWillow Biologics is a nod to the company's roots as well as a commitment to the company's future as a developer of the next generation of vaccines. "Blue" is a subtle reference to the University of Michigan, where the company's nanotechnology was discovered. While "Willow" refers to willow trees, which are known to have deep, strong roots and large, protective branches.

"The NIH, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, State of Michigan, Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences and the University of Michigan Technology Transfer Office have been instrumental in the advancement of BlueWillow's intranasal vaccine platform," Peralta said. "We are very grateful to each of these partners, as well as our core investors, for their support, guidance and investment in BlueWillow's promising future."

About BlueWillow

BlueWillow Biologics® is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, focused on developing and commercializing intranasal vaccines using its patented NanoVax® technology platform. The technology employs a novel oil-in-water nanoemulsion adjuvant that is effective when administered via intranasal or intramuscular vaccination, and can elicit both mucosal and systemic immunity when applied intranasally.

BlueWillow is currently developing intranasal vaccines for several respiratory and sexually transmitted infections, including RSV, pertussis, influenza, anthrax, prophylactic and therapeutic HSV-2 and chlamydia. Visit BlueWillow.com for details on the company's vaccine pipeline and studies completed to date.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanobio-announces-corporate-name-change-to-bluewillow-biologics-and-closes-10m-series-a-financing-300643503.html

SOURCE BlueWillow Biologics

Related Links

http://www.bluewillow.com

