Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation Appoints Renowned Oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Charlotte Moser as Chief Scientific Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation (Nanocan), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative cancer treatments, announced the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Charlotte Moser, as its Chief Scientific Officer and member of the company's executive leadership team. In this position, Dr. Moser will provide strategic leadership in research collaboration and direction, generate new partnerships and add significant clinical and scientific value to accelerate Nanocan's product development.

Dr. Moser is an internationally recognized leader in oncology, with extensive expertise in clinical and translational research in combination cancer treatments. She brings to Nanocan over 20 years of experience in comprehensive cancer treatment, and capacities to push academic innovation and transition them into clinical candidates.

"Dr. Moser is an accomplished and well-respected scientist whose deep foundational knowledge will, no doubt, position us well for success," said Eric Broyles, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanocan. "Her profound understanding of the task at hand will be instrumental as we drive forward with our clinical development."

Before joining Nanocan Dr. Moser served as the vice president for clinical development at Galera Therapeutics. Prior to that, Dr. Moser held strategic and scientific roles at Elekta and the Champalimaud Foundation, spanning clinical trial operations, drug development including driving the advancement of therapeutic candidates into the oncology clinic.

"Nanocan has an unprecedented opportunity to deliver the next era of breakthrough therapeutic products to patients across the world," said Dr. Moser. "The opportunity to join Nanocan at such a critical point in their growth trajectory is an exciting one. Based on the gravity of the work ahead of us, advancing our programs and reaching underserved patients with potential new therapeutic options is of the utmost importance."

Dr. Moser will be based in the US operating from the company's office in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation

Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge, nanotechnology-based innovations to treat cancers where current interventions are insufficient. Through its partnerships with leading academic research institutions, Nanocan aspires to create a new standard of care to help improve the lives of cancer patients. The company is also committed to making its disruptive innovations available to cancer patients in low and middle-income countries, starting in Africa. https://www.nanocan.life

Media Contacts

William Brawner

[email protected]

202-329-1389

SOURCE Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nanocan.life

