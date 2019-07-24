NanoCellect Biomedical Expands Distribution to Australia and New Zealand

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced an exclusive agreement with Millennium Science to distribute NanoCellect's WOLF® Cell Sorter, N1 Single-Cell Dispenser, consumables and software in Australia and New Zealand. Millennium Science is a leading specialist distribution company established to source, supply and support high technology solutions to the Australasian Life Science market.

NanoCellect's WOLF® Cell Sorter and N1 single cell plate dispenser allow researchers to analyze and separate biological samples one cell at a time. This enables researchers to isolate cells or populations of interest from the rest of the sample.

"Expanding our reach to other regions of the world has been a significant focus for us in 2019, and we have a significant amount of interest from researchers in Australia and New Zealand for our cell-sorting technology," said Chris Neary, CEO of NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. "Millennium Science's existing partner relationships has made it a leader in the region, and we're excited to be working with their team to deliver our sample preparation, cloning, and single cell genomics solutions to researchers striving to improve and advance their science."

"Our long-standing mission is to provide our customers access to the latest research technology to enable next generation research," said Bren Collinson, Managing Director and CEO of Millennium Science. "The WOLF Cell Sorter's unique and sophisticated microfluidics enables gentle cell sorting and single cell dispensing in an easily accessible platform. We're excited to be partnering with NanoCellect and to introduce the WOLF and associated N1 to the scientific community in Australia and New Zealand."

About NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc.

NanoCellect is a life science tools company that develops and manufactures innovative solutions for cell analysis and sorting based on microfluidic technology. NanoCellect's WOLF® Cell Sorter and N1 single-cell plate dispenser provide gentle sorting to maintain cell viability. The WOLF® platform is used in a growing list of application areas including antibody discovery, cell line development, genomic sample preparation, CRISPR genomic editing and plant and animal genomics. Founded in 2009, NanoCellect is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit https://nanocellect.com.

About Millennium Science Pty Ltd

Millennium Science is a supplier of high technology solutions to the Australasian life science research market. By striving to understand the changing needs of our customers in order to identify the most innovative and cost-effective technologies as they develop, and by delivering these with exceptional levels of service and support, Millennium Science has an active role in enabling cutting edge research.

