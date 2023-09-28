Nanocellulose Market size to increase by USD 276.36 million between 2022 to 2027, American Process International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Axcelon Biopolymers Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nanocellulose market size is expected to grow by USD 276.36 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for nanocellulose in packaging applications is notably driving the nanocellulose market. However, factors such as the high cost of manufacturing nanocellulose may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Nano-fibrillated cellulose, Nano-crystalline cellulose, and Bacterial nanocellulose), Type (Composites, Paper processing, Oil and gas, Paints and coatings, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the nanocellulose market including American Process International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Axcelon Biopolymers Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Borregaard ASA, CelluComp Ltd., CelluForce Inc., Daio Paper Corp., FiberLean Technologies Ltd., GranBio Investimentos SA, GS Alliance Co. Ltd., Kruger Inc., Nature Costech Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, Sappi Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and Weidmann Holding AG. The report offers an up-to-date market analysis, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027

Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Weidmann Holding AG: The company offers nanocellulose products such as cellulose powders and micro fibrillated cellulose, a natural alternative to synthetic additives for personal care, and improves the performance of natural soaps, textile conditioners, cleaning agents, and detergents. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

is significant during the forecast period. Its excellent barrier properties are what NFC is majorly regarded for and it forms a dense network and exhibits excellent gas barrier performance. This excellent gas barrier performance makes NFC a suitable additive for packaging materials, providing better protection against moisture, oxygen, and other unwanted substances. Hence, such factors are expected to stimulate the demand for NFC, which is expected to drive the growth of the nano-fibrillated cellulose segment of the global nanocellulose market during the forecast period. Other segments include Type (Composites, Paper processing, Oil and gas, Paints and coatings, and Others).

Geography

Europe will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region attaches great importance to sustainability and environmental protection and derived from renewable resources such as wood pulp, nanocellulose is well aligned with regional goals. The goals include reducing dependence on non-renewable materials and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. Such a technology has the potential to revolutionize the energy storage sector by providing a more efficient and sustainable solution. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the nanocellulose market in Europe during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist nanocellulose market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nanocellulose market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nanocellulose market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of nanocellulose market companies

Nanocellulose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 276.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.13 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Process International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Axcelon Biopolymers Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Borregaard ASA, CelluComp Ltd., CelluForce Inc., Daio Paper Corp., FiberLean Technologies Ltd., GranBio Investimentos SA, GS Alliance Co. Ltd., Kruger Inc., Nature Costech Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, Sappi Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and Weidmann Holding AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

