Nanocellulose Market size to increase by USD 276.36 million between 2022 to 2027, American Process International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Axcelon Biopolymers Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

28 Sep, 2023, 22:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nanocellulose market size is expected to grow by USD 276.36 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for nanocellulose in packaging applications is notably driving the nanocellulose market. However, factors such as the high cost of manufacturing nanocellulose may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Nano-fibrillated cellulose, Nano-crystalline cellulose, and Bacterial nanocellulose), Type (Composites, Paper processing, Oil and gas, Paints and coatings, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the nanocellulose market including American Process International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Axcelon Biopolymers Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Borregaard ASA, CelluComp Ltd., CelluForce Inc., Daio Paper Corp., FiberLean Technologies Ltd., GranBio Investimentos SA, GS Alliance Co. Ltd., Kruger Inc., Nature Costech Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, Sappi Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and Weidmann Holding AG. The report offers an up-to-date market analysis, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.
Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Weidmann Holding AG: The company offers nanocellulose products such as cellulose powders and micro fibrillated cellulose, a natural alternative to synthetic additives for personal care, and improves the performance of natural soaps, textile conditioners, cleaning agents, and detergents. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Product
- The nano-fibrillated cellulose segment is significant during the forecast period. Its excellent barrier properties are what NFC is majorly regarded for and it forms a dense network and exhibits excellent gas barrier performance. This excellent gas barrier performance makes NFC a suitable additive for packaging materials, providing better protection against moisture, oxygen, and other unwanted substances. Hence, such factors are expected to stimulate the demand for NFC, which is expected to drive the growth of the nano-fibrillated cellulose segment of the global nanocellulose market during the forecast period.
- Other segments include Type (Composites, Paper processing, Oil and gas, Paints and coatings, and Others).
Geography
- Europe will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region attaches great importance to sustainability and environmental protection and derived from renewable resources such as wood pulp, nanocellulose is well aligned with regional goals. The goals include reducing dependence on non-renewable materials and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. Such a technology has the potential to revolutionize the energy storage sector by providing a more efficient and sustainable solution. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the nanocellulose market in Europe during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report
Nanocellulose Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nanocellulose market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nanocellulose market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nanocellulose market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of nanocellulose market companies
Related Reports:
The microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 401.24 million.
The Nitrocellulose Market size is estimated to grow by USD 421.2 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.56%.
|
Nanocellulose Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.37%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 276.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.13
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Process International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Axcelon Biopolymers Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Borregaard ASA, CelluComp Ltd., CelluForce Inc., Daio Paper Corp., FiberLean Technologies Ltd., GranBio Investimentos SA, GS Alliance Co. Ltd., Kruger Inc., Nature Costech Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, Sappi Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and Weidmann Holding AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article