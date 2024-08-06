Nanocellulose Market worth $3.4 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanocellulose Market"

218 – Tables

63 – Figures

220 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=56392090

By type, the MFC and NFC segments accounted for the highest share of the nanocellulose market from 2024 to 2032.

The MFC and NFC segment, by type, market accounted for the highest share. MFC and NFC have numerous applications in various industries, including paper and packaging, composites, medicines, and food. Due to their adaptability, they are in high demand in multiple industries. These nanocelluloses have exceptional mechanical qualities, such as high stiffness and strength, making them ideal for reinforcing composites. Furthermore, state-of-the-art technologies in production make the large production of MFC and NFC easier, cheaper, and more convenient for industrial purposes. Improved processes at higher levels in the value chain have made it possible to produce MFC and NFC at a lower price, making these interesting alternatives for many applications. Knowing that both MFC and NFC are renewable, and biodegradable coincides with the rising global focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness. Their biodegradability decreases negative environmental impact, making them preferred to non-biodegradable materials, particularly in the packaging business.

The wood segment accounted for the highest share of the nanocellulose market by raw material from 2024 to 2032.

The wood segment accounted for the highest share of the market by raw material. Wood has the largest market share in the nanocellulose market because of its availability, sustainability, and affordability. It provides an environmentally friendly source of cellulose, which is required to produce nanocellulose. Furthermore, wood-derived nanocellulose has good mechanical qualities and flexibility, making it ideal for various applications. The developed wood processing infrastructure strengthens its market dominance. The production of wood-based nanocellulose benefits from a reduction of production cost due to high availability and established processing methods resulting in economies of scale. Low cost of using wood as a raw material allows competitively pricing the nanocellulose products, and hence stimulates market adoption. Wood is encouraged to be applied in nanocellulose production by many governments through subsidies concerning the use of renewable sources. Stricter regulations for the use of non-biodegradable and synthetic materials could be a trigger towards the shift to sustainable alternatives like wood-based nanocellulose.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=56392090

By application, the paper and pulp segment held the highest share of the nanocellulose market from 2024 to 2032.

The paper and pulp application has the largest share of the nanocellulose market due to the material's properties, which increase paper strength, improve printability, and minimize the requirement for chemical additives.

Nanocellulose has improved mechanical qualities, making paper products stronger and lighter. Furthermore, its renewable and biodegradable nature is consistent with the industry's environmental objectives. There is a rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, raising demand for paper products enhanced with nanocellulose. Paper products with nanocellulose remain recyclable, of importance in markets where the emphasis is on recycling. Increasing regulations against non-biodegradable materials and plastic packaging drive the paper and pulp industry to seek sustainable alternatives like nanocellulose. Industry standards regarding the use of nanocellulose in paper products have been put in place, thus enabling wider adoption and acceptance in the market.

During the forecast period, Europe will lead the global nanocellulose market.

Europe held the largest share of the nanocellulose market due to its robust industrial base and strong emphasis on sustainable materials. The region has a significant demand for nanocellulose in various applications, including packaging, composites, and healthcare, driven by strict environmental restrictions. Furthermore, substantial R&D investments, combined with the presence of key market participants, have strengthened Europe's dominant position. The emphasis on green technologies and renewable resources helps to drive regional market growth. The region has many key nanocellulose producers, such as FiberLean Technologies (UK), Borregard (Norway), Stora Enso (Finland), Rise Innventia (Sweden), and UPM (Finland).

Key Players

The major players in the nanocellulose market include Fiberlean Technologies (UK), Borregaard (Norway), Nippon Paper Industries (Japan), Celluforce Inc. (Canada), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Stora Enso (Finland), RISE Innventia (Sweden), American Process Inc. (US), FPInnovations (Canada), and UPM (Finland).

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers & Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

Nanocomposites Market - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nano-cellulose-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nanocellulose.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets