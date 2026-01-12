Nanochon closes $4.1M Seed Prime II Funding Round

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanochon, a Washington, D.C.-based orthopedic device company developing an implant for treating articular cartilage defects in the knee, has secured commitments to close an oversubscribed funding round, bringing its total capital raised to date to $11.3 million.

The round was led by cultivate(MD), with significant contributions from The University of Virginia UVA Seed Fund, WSGR, Wealthing VC Fund, and others. While the majority of funding came from a strong group of current investors, several new individuals and funds were welcomed onto the cap table.

Nanochon intends to use the funds to sustain its first in-human clinical study in Canada, deepen research and development efforts, and begin planning for its future pivotal trial.

"We're both honored and humbled to oversubscribe another funding round," says Ben Holmes, CEO and co-founder. "The capital commitments from our investors speak volumes about their confidence in the work we're doing to shift the paradigm of cartilage restoration. Not only do we have strong financial backing, but these partners also offer us support in commercial and regulatory strategies as well. As we step up to the start line of our clinical journey, Nanochon is powered by an exceptional team whose dedication, creativity, and execution make this moment possible. With the right people, partners, and capital in place, we're excited to translate years of innovation into meaningful outcomes for patients."

Nanochon will commence a phase I trial in Canada in the coming weeks for its patented knee implant Chondrograft™ which will evaluate safety and efficacy in a prospective, 10 patient, early feasibility study for use in knee cartilage restoration in eligible patients between 22 and 60 years of age having femoral condyle and/or trochlea articular cartilage lesions who have failed conservative therapy, in addition to meeting other criteria.

"cultivate(MD) Capital Funds is proud to have a significant portion of the oversubscribed Nanochon funding round," said R. Sean Churchill, MD, MBA. "Making a follow on from our initial investment in 2023 was an easy decision as we continue to watch CEO, Ben Holmes, lead Nanochon with his forward planning and executional excellence. The current round will not only support the first in human clinical trial in Canada as well as accelerate their manufacturing capabilities, but it will set the stage for a greater North American pivotal trial leading to FDA clearance. In addition to making a revolutionary product in the cartilage regeneration space, Nanochon understands the value of preoperative planning and has launched a partnership with ProVoyance to develop a full MRI based preoperative surgical planning software tool. The combination of a revolutionary product and best in class enabling software is positioning Nanochon to truly change the future for focal cartilage defects in the knee."

About Nanochon

Nanochon is a biotech and medical device company focused on developing innovative orthopedic solutions. Chondrograft™ is a minimally-invasive implant that allows for immediate weight-bearing and motion, meaning less time spent recovering. Nanochon has the potential to deliver more successful and longer-lasting recovery for patients than current standard of care. Our mission is to develop a new approach to treat cartilage replacement and repair so that the hundreds of thousands of young, active patients with joint damage can return to their lifestyles without having to undergo costly and invasive short-term fixes.

