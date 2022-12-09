Nanoclays Global Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.3%

Dec 09, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoclays Market By Product, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanoclays market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.
Nanoclay is a component made up of phyllosilicates, which are compounds made up of oxygen, silicon, and other elements that are degraded from natural sources and are chemically processed. Nanoclays, also known as layered silicates, is an extensively used and researched nanoagent used to make nanocomposites for food packaging.
The global nanoclays market growth is attributable to its wide applications in various industries such as water treatment, food & beverage packaging, automotive, biomedical, paints & coatings, and others.
Moreover, a surge in the use of nanoclays in the packaging sector is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Perishable food products spoil rapidly, even under refrigerated conditions. Nanoclay-based active films are cutting-edge solutions to expand the storage period of such food products. In food packaging films and coatings, nanoclays are used as reinforcing agents.
Nanoclays, along with bio-extracts and essential oils are integrated into both bio-based and synthetic polymers to manufacture nanocomposites with improved antioxidant and antimicrobial activities. The reinforcement of nanoclays improves the mechanical barrier, and thermal properties of the films. Nanoclays-based films containing essential oils improve the barrier characteristics of nanocomposites synergistically, extending the shelf life of packaged food goods. These exhibit increased antimicrobial effectiveness against foodborne pathogens and prevent lipid oxidation.
However, the toxic nature of nanoclays is projected to hinder the expansion of the market. On the contrary, increased demand for nanoclay in paints and coatings is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the nanoclays industry. Nanoclays are thixotropic additives used to enhance the rheology of paints and inks. These are used in paints and coatings to improve the macro- and micro-hardness, abrasion, scratch and weather resistance.
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Montmorillonite
- Kaolinite
- Smectite
- Others
By Application
- Water Treatment
- Food and Beverage Packaging
- Automotive
- Biomedical
- Paints and Coatings
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
- Germany
- France
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest Of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- American Elements
- Attogene Corporation
- BASF
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Elementis
- Evonik Degussa
- Huntsman International
- Kowa Company
- Laviosa Corporate
- Mineral Technologies
- Nanografi Nano Technology
- Nanoshel
- Sabic
- Southern Clay Products
- Sun Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: NANOCLAYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT
CHAPTER 5: NANOCLAYS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: NANOCLAYS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
