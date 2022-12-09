Nanoclays Global Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoclays Market By Product, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanoclays market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Nanoclay is a component made up of phyllosilicates, which are compounds made up of oxygen, silicon, and other elements that are degraded from natural sources and are chemically processed. Nanoclays, also known as layered silicates, is an extensively used and researched nanoagent used to make nanocomposites for food packaging.



The global nanoclays market growth is attributable to its wide applications in various industries such as water treatment, food & beverage packaging, automotive, biomedical, paints & coatings, and others.

Moreover, a surge in the use of nanoclays in the packaging sector is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Perishable food products spoil rapidly, even under refrigerated conditions. Nanoclay-based active films are cutting-edge solutions to expand the storage period of such food products. In food packaging films and coatings, nanoclays are used as reinforcing agents.

Nanoclays, along with bio-extracts and essential oils are integrated into both bio-based and synthetic polymers to manufacture nanocomposites with improved antioxidant and antimicrobial activities. The reinforcement of nanoclays improves the mechanical barrier, and thermal properties of the films. Nanoclays-based films containing essential oils improve the barrier characteristics of nanocomposites synergistically, extending the shelf life of packaged food goods. These exhibit increased antimicrobial effectiveness against foodborne pathogens and prevent lipid oxidation.



However, the toxic nature of nanoclays is projected to hinder the expansion of the market. On the contrary, increased demand for nanoclay in paints and coatings is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the nanoclays industry. Nanoclays are thixotropic additives used to enhance the rheology of paints and inks. These are used in paints and coatings to improve the macro- and micro-hardness, abrasion, scratch and weather resistance.



Key Market Segments

By Product

Montmorillonite

Kaolinite

Smectite

Others

By Application

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Packaging

Automotive

Biomedical

Paints and Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest Of Europe

Germany

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest Of LAMEA

Key Market Players

American Elements

Attogene Corporation

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Elementis

Evonik Degussa

Huntsman International

Kowa Company

Laviosa Corporate

Mineral Technologies

Nanografi Nano Technology

Nanoshel

Sabic

Southern Clay Products

Sun Chemicals

