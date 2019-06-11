nanoComposix Expands Capabilities to Include Drug Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nanoComposix, a nanotechnology development and contract manufacturing company, recently received its Drug Manufacturing License from the Food and Drug Branch of the State of California Department of Public Health. NanoComposix has been manufacturing nanomaterials for biotech clients under cGMPs (QSR, 21 CFR 820) since 2017. The facility includes a qualified ISO 8 cleanroom dedicated to cGMP manufacture of nanomaterial-based medical devices and drugs. As a contract manufacturing organization, the capability of manufacturing drugs in-house ensures nanoComposix' growing number of clients have the flexibility to utilize one vendor throughout the product life cycle.

Founder & President Dr. Steve Oldenburg said: "This opens up a new set of capabilities for our clients and allows us to align with our long-term corporate goal of supplying nanotechnology enabled products from concept through commercialization."

About nanoComposix

Since 2004, nanoComposix has provided development, fabrication, processing and scale-up to accelerate the commercialization of nanomaterial in several applications that include in-vitro diagnostics, therapeutics, devices, plasmonic, and preclinical drugs. NanoComposix is focused on the development and scale up of cGMP manufacture of colloidal nanomaterials for its customers.

