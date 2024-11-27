Nano-Yield™ bucks trends, finishes strong and casts optimistic eye to 2025

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 was a difficult year in agriculture as many companies were forced to tighten budgets and scale back operations. Like many companies, Nano-Yield™ had to make adjustments, but with the introduction of NanoCote™ and the enduring products from Aqua-Yield leading the way, Nano-Yield once again saw overall sales and production growth.

NanoCote™ Sales and Annual NanoCon Bring Successful End to a Difficult Year In Agriculture

That growth pleased company Founder and CEO, Clark T. Bell. "Even with overall difficulties across many agricultural sectors, Nano-Yield was able to grow as a whole, seeing a 25% increase in sales over fiscal 2023. The bottom line, introducing NanoCote as our first nano-based granular fertilizer coating was perfectly timed with sales surpassing all of our expectations." Nano-Yield is not resting on past accomplishments. NanoCote trials continue in many areas and on thousands of acres. All data points to NanoCote as a preferred choice for farmers looking to elevate the performance of granular fertilizers. Clark added; "To our customers, we have this message," says Bell, "The agricultural market is bright when you use Nano-Yield products."

Excitement also reigned supreme at NanoYield's 5th annual NanoCon, held at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas. More than 100 customers and distributors joined Nano-Yield employees in talking "all things Nano," over a three-day educational conference and celebration.

"NanoCon represents an appreciation of past performance and provides an optimistic and mission-based customer focused look to the future," said Mark Slavens, President and COO. "We could not be more excited about what 2025 will bring. The company now has our technologies on over 5 million acres around the world. That number alone demonstrates that nanoliquid technologies and global agriculture crop production are perfect partners. We eagerly hold to a saying we've believed in for almost a decade now, 'The Future Is Nano'."

For the second year in a row, Nano-Yield selected its Rookie of the Year. For 2024, Regional Sales Manager Joel Mahin: "I'm so excited to be a part of the Nano-Yield family, where the customer really does come first! This technology is amazing in how it delivers products. It literally sells itself, all we have to do is get the product in their hands and let them see the difference. I want to thank the company for choosing me as Rookie of the Year, and I look forward to another amazing year of adoption in 2025."

Nano-Yield also wants to take this opportunity to publicly thank all of our incredible employees, customers and distributors. In recognition of accomplishments throughout 2024, the company awarded the following honors to its customers:

Cornerstone Award- Tri-Yield - Southeastern Florida

Cornerstone Award- Erickson Custom Operations - North Dakota

Innovator Award- Skagit Farmers Supply - Washington State

Innovator Award- Westland Seed - Montana

Innovator Award- Red Cedar Agronomy - Wisconsin

Innovator Award- Kansas Farm & Ranch - Kansas

Every Tank, Every Pass Award- Willman Ag LLC - Kansas

Every Tank, Every Pass Award- Mountain West Agriculture, - Utah

Explosive Growth Award - Volume & Percentage- Barman Seed Inc. - Illinois

Foot Print Award- Sugar Creek Ag - Kentucky

Technology Adoption Award- Tri-Ag Products, Inc. - Ohio

International Distributor of the Year Award- AgroFuturo - Chile

Distributor of the Year Award - West- AgDepot - Montana

Distributor of the Year Award - East- New Horizon Ag Solutions - Ohio

Nano-Yield also honored high performers in its employee ranks, including;

Regional Sales Manager of the Year Award - Marco Guirado, VP International Sales

Rookie of the Year Award - Joel Mahin, Regional Sales Manager

All-In Award - Dan Adamson, National Sales Agronomist

Keystone Award - Jenny Phillips, Director of Marketing

About Nano-Yield™:

Founded in 2014, the Nano-Yield™ company is a pioneering force in the world of nanotechnology, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the nanoscale. As a leading innovator in the field, Nano-Yield leverages cutting-edge research and groundbreaking nano solutions to create a profound impact in the agriculture and turf industries. With a commitment to precision, quality, and sustainable advancements, Nano-Yield strives to bring their patented nanotechnology to growers worldwide. For the latest information about Nano-Yield and their transformative work, please visit their official website at www.nano-yield.com

