Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Size to grow by USD 374.30 mn | American Process International LLC and Anomera Inc. to Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

The nanocrystalline cellulose market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by growing demand from the packaging industry.

The nanocrystalline cellulose market covers the following areas:

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Sizing

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Forecast

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Analysis

Geographic Landscape

The nanocrystalline cellulose market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA, based on geography. This market forecast report by Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 43% of the market's growth is expected to originate from Europe during the forecast period. Moreover, Germany and the UK are the key countries for the nanocrystalline cellulose market in Europe. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable products with improved material science will drive the nanocrystalline cellulose market growth in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

American Process International LLC

Anomera Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc.

Celluforce

GranBio Investimentos SA

Hokuetsu Corp.

Melodea Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Sappi Ltd.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 374.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries Germany, US, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Process International LLC, Anomera Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Celluforce, GranBio Investimentos SA, Hokuetsu Corp., Melodea Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., and Sappi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

