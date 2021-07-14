Nanodropper and Unite For Sight Announce Global Health Partnership in Ghana

SEATTLE and NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanodropper, Inc., a medical device company offering a first-of-its-kind eyedrop bottle adaptor to reduce medication waste, is joining forces with Unite For Sight, an international nonprofit focused on providing quality eyecare to patients living in poverty, to launch a global health initiative aimed at providing better access to vision-saving medications in Ghana.

The initiative will allow the public to donate Nanodroppers to Unite For Sight partner clinics in Ghana at $9 per adaptor, a substantially lower price than retail value. The Nanodropper easily twists on to eyedrop bottles and reduces the waste from a typical eyedrop, which are about five times too large (40 to 50 microliters) for the eye to absorb.

A drop from a bottle using a Nanodropper adaptor reduces the drop size by about 70 percent (10 to 15 microliters, depending on the type of medication), eliminating waste but not affecting the dose of medication that actually makes it into the eye.

Unite For Sight partners with local eye clinics in Ghana, Honduras, and India to identify community-specific barriers that impede effective eyecare delivery, and develops strategies to overcome barriers through sustainable systems of care.

"The Ghana Program aims to serve individuals in remote rural villages, living in extreme poverty," says Amy Davis, Executive Director of Unite For Sight. "This setting imposes both major financial and logistical barriers. By utilizing Nanodroppers in their eye clinics, the ophthalmologists can eliminate the waste of critical eyedrop medications and make every bottle last 3-4 times longer — meaning they can serve 3 times as many patients per bottle of medication."

Unite For Sight's leaders in Ghana are excited for the possibilities the Nanodropper might bring to their patient care.

"Introducing the Nanodropper to these patients will ensure that the drop size is reduced, and therefore increase the duration of instillation into the eye. This will save them cost, require less trips and travel costs to refill medication, and also reduce the overall burden of treatment," says Dr. James Clarke, ophthalmologist and Medical Director of Crystal Eye Clinic, Ghana and Unite For Sight's Ghana Medical Director. "The reduced financial and physical burden will motivate patients to use their drops and increase compliance. This translates into more glaucoma patients having their eye pressure controlled and reducing the risk of blindness."

To make a donation or learn more about Nanodropper's global health initiative with Unite For Sight, visit this link.

