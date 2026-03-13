Nanodropper Launches the First-Ever "Eye Drop Score" to Help Patients Improve Their Eye Drop Routine

New self-check quiz helps people using glaucoma, chronic dry eye, and post-operative eye medications understand how well their treatment routine is working for them.

ROCHESTER, Minn., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanodropper Inc. today announced the launch of the Eye Drop Score, a first-of-its-kind self-check quiz designed to help people who rely on prescription or over-the-counter eye drops better understand how efficiently their eye drop routine is working.

Millions of people rely on eye medications every day to manage conditions like glaucoma, chronic dry eye, or recovery after eye surgery. Yet many encounter common challenges that can make treatment harder than it should be—from running out of drops earlier than expected and worrying about medication costs to experiencing side effects or discomfort that make it difficult to stay consistent with their routine.

To help address these challenges, Nanodropper created the Eye Drop Score, a short quiz designed to help individuals reflect on their current eye drop routine and identify opportunities to improve their eye care experience.

The Eye Drop Score provides a simple, judgment-free way for people to understand whether aspects of their routine may be making treatment more difficult than necessary. It may signal that certain factors—such as medication cost, drop waste, or comfort—could be creating unnecessary challenges.

After completing the quiz, participants receive personalized results that can be downloaded, saved, and shared with their eye care provider. The goal is to help patients have more informed and productive conversations about their treatment plan.

"Eye care should work for patients, not the other way around," said Mackenzie Andrews, CCO of Nanodropper. "The Eye Drop Score gives individuals a simple tool to better understand their experience with eye medications and start meaningful conversations with their eye care provider."

Patients using eye drops for glaucoma, chronic dry eyes, or post-operative recovery may especially benefit from the Eye Drop Score, as these treatments often require long-term or highly consistent use.

Take the Eye Drop Score Quiz

Individuals can take the short Eye Drop Score quiz and download their personalized results here: nanodropper.com/eyedropscore

The quiz takes only a few minutes to complete and provides a personalized summary that can help guide conversations with an eye care professional.

About Nanodropper Inc.

Nanodropper Inc. is a medical technology company focused on improving the experience of using eye drop medications. The company developed the Nanodropper Adaptor, a device that attaches to standard eye drop bottles to deliver smaller, more precise drops—helping reduce medication waste, lower cost per dose, and minimize side effects associated with oversized drops. Through patient-focused tools and education, Nanodropper works to help patients and eye care clinics, get more out of every drop. Making eye care work better for the millions who rely on eye medications every day.

Learn more at https://nanodropper.com/about/

Media Contact:

Ariana Rodriguez

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanodropper