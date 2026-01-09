Nanodropper® Now Operating as Mu Medical™, Planned Expansion of Precision Eyecare Platform with Bedo Solutions and Viseon Labs

The consolidated entity will leverage AI and precision engineering to create a comprehensive ecosystem advancing drug delivery, home monitoring, and clinical intelligence.

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanodropper, the leader in micro-volume ophthalmic delivery, today announced that Bedo Solutions and Viseon Labs have agreed on terms to join its precision eyecare platform under a new corporate identity: Mu Medical.

Nanodropper, Viseon Labs, and Bedo Solutions plan to join under Mu Medical (PRNewsfoto/Mu Medical)

This planned consolidation marks a major expansion for Nanodropper, evolving the company from a single-product device manufacturer into a broader commercial-stage medtech ecosystem. Upon closing, the integration of assets and intellectual property from Bedo Solutions and Viseon Labs with Nanodropper's existing infrastructure will bring together hardware and software designed to address the full lifecycle of ocular care.

"Eyecare has historically been treated as a one-size-fits-all model, from standardized drop sizes to static treatment plans," said Dr. Allisa Song, Founder and CEO of Nanodropper. "We are building Mu Medical to break that mold. By bringing Bedo Solutions and Viseon Labs into our ecosystem, we will be able to personalize the entire journey: from delivering the precise dose a patient needs to monitoring adherence at home and using AI to tailor therapy in real time."

United by a Physician-Led Vision

Nanodropper, Bedo Solutions, and Viseon Labs were each founded by physicians driven by a pragmatic, patient-centered mission to improve access and outcomes. This shared clinical perspective brings a strong medical lens to ophthalmic innovation, ensuring technological advancements are designed to deliver meaningful therapeutic impact.

Following closing, the company's leadership structure will include:

Allisa Song, M.D. , Founder and CEO of Nanodropper, serving as CEO and Board Chair of Mu Medical

, Founder and CEO of Nanodropper, serving as CEO and Board Chair of Mu Medical Sina Fateh, M.D. , Founder and CEO of Viseon Labs, joining as Chief Strategy Officer and Board Observer

, Founder and CEO of Viseon Labs, joining as Chief Strategy Officer and Board Observer Robert Kinast, M.D., Founder and CEO of Bedo Solutions, serving as Board Observer and Medical Advisor

A Unified Portfolio Advancing Precision and Personalized Eyecare

Following completion of the transactions, Mu Medical will be organized around four complementary product verticals:

Consumer Devices: Nanodropper® Adaptor and GentleDrop® are patient-centered eyedrop tools that optimize existing treatments and support daily therapy.

Nanodropper® Adaptor and GentleDrop® are patient-centered eyedrop tools that optimize existing treatments and support daily therapy. Primary Packaging: MuPACK-JT2™, MuVEYE™, and MuMIST™ enable precision dosing at the source through proprietary micro-volume delivery technologies.

MuPACK-JT2™, MuVEYE™, and MuMIST™ enable precision dosing at the source through proprietary micro-volume delivery technologies. Monitoring and Oculomics: VuTRACK™ leverages machine vision to enable adherence tracking and generate actionable health insights.

VuTRACK™ leverages machine vision to enable adherence tracking and generate actionable health insights. AI Therapeutics: Myopia AI™ and VizGuard™ apply advanced analytics to support personalized treatment through AI-powered solutions.

Together, these verticals form an integrated approach to modernizing eyecare: from how therapies are delivered and monitored to how treatment decisions are informed.

Debut at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

Dr. Allisa Song and Dr. Sina Fateh will formally debut Mu Medical during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week in San Francisco, CA (January 12–15, 2026). In conjunction with the announcement, Viseon Labs has been selected as a featured presenting company at the MIT Innovation Showcase & Reception, where the leadership team will present the Mu Medical vision to investors and the medtech community.

https://www.mitcnc.org/events/150561

About Mu Medical

Mu Medical is a physician-founded, commercial-stage medtech company advancing precision and personalized care in ophthalmology. Upon closing of the proposed transactions, Mu Medical will bring together Nanodropper, Bedo Solutions, and Viseon Labs to develop solutions spanning drug delivery, home monitoring, and AI-driven clinical intelligence.

For more information, visit www.mumedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding proposed transactions, anticipated leadership roles, and future product offerings. The proposed transactions have not yet closed and remain subject to definitive agreements and customary closing conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact:

Mackenzie Andrews

[email protected]

SOURCE Mu Medical