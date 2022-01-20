NanoDx, Inc. Promotes Mike Sampson to Chief Commercial Officer Position

NanoDx, Inc. Promotes Mike Sampson to Chief Commercial Officer Tweet this

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I am thrilled to announce this critical promotion," said James Wylie, Executive Chairman of NanoDx. "Mike possesses an extraordinary sense of what is needed to prepare and successfully drive new product launches in the global point of care market combined with proven expertise in establishing powerful brand recognition with key stakeholders including technicians, patients and providers."

Mr. Sampson began his career in research, manufacturing, and process engineering. He holds a BA in Biochemistry and English from Skidmore College and an MBA from Boston University.

About NanoDx, Inc.

NanoDx, Inc. is a privately held, U.S. based, medical device company developing rapid point-of-care and point-of-testing in-vitro diagnostic products on its proprietary nanowire biosensor platform. The Nano™ System provides for direct measurement of blood and saliva analytes in about 2 minutes from either a drop of whole blood or a small sample of saliva. The company is focused on two near-term indications: traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Covid-19. The NanoDx™ System offers compelling competitive advantages based on its ultra-sensitivity and accuracy, speed, value, and ease-of-use. Additional potential diseases and conditions include stroke, sepsis, influenza, and inflammatory diseases. www.nanodiagnostics.com.

SOURCE NanoDx, Inc.