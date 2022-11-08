Nanoencapsulation Market Size Worth USD 14.76 Million Globally with Excellent CAGR of 8.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Rising Trends, Market Demand and Revenue Outlook

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Nanoencapsulation Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Nanoencapsulation report also displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Nanoencapsulation industry by the major players. Nanoencapsulation report helps make known uncertainties that may come up due to changes in business activities or introduction of a new product in the market. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Few of these major factors are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nanoencapsulation market was valued at a USD 7.8 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 14.76 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Certain research groups and manufacturers are actively participating in applying advances in nanotechnology, particularly in the food industry, in the global Nanoencapsulation industry. These activities primarily involve the application of technology in the field of food packaging. The Nano encapsulation industry has the potential to deliver nutrients to the body that are difficult to obtain by including them in fortified or functional food products. The technology is also being used to improve the bioavailability and delivery of nutraceuticals, which have been shown to have therapeutic and disease-prevention properties.

Nanoencapsulation is well established in the food industry's beverage segment, particularly with emulsions. The benefits of nanoparticulate formulations for food and flavour ingredient encapsulation include increased solubility, which leads to higher bioavailability; improved shelf stability; and controlled release of actives.

Opportunities:

The growing economies and technological advancements are attributed to the high growth opportunities for the food encapsulation market in emerging regions. Introducing new encapsulation technologies, such as nanoencapsulation and bio-encapsulation, is driving the demand for encapsulation in various food applications. Many food products benefit from encapsulation in terms of taste. Manufacturers in the food industry are focusing on innovative developments in encapsulation processes that will aid in product differentiation, value addition, and ensuring the safety of food products while retaining their taste. The advancement of microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation results in smaller bioactive agents with increased bioavailability. Cost savings result from the innovation of these processes, providing an incentive for the adoption of food encapsulation.

Some of the major players operating in the Nanoencapsulation market are:

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) DuPont (U.S.)

DSM ( Netherlands )

) FrieslandCampina ( Netherlands )

) Kerry (Ireland)

Ingredion ( Switzerland )

) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (U.S.)

Symrise ( Germany )

) Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Blachem Inc. (U.S.)

Firmenich SA ( Switzerland )

) Vitablend ( Netherlands )

) Advanced Bionutrition Corp (U.S.)

Encpasys LLC (U.S.)

Clextral ( France )

) Sphera Encapsulation ( Italy )

) Aveka (U.S.)

Lycored ( Israel )

) Tastetech (U.S.)

Recent Development

BASF SE and Sandoz GmbH , a Novartis subsidiary, have agreed to invest at the Kundl/Schaftenau Campus in Austria in April 2021 . This agreement allows BASF SE to expand its enzymes and biotechnology products manufacturing footprint.

, a Novartis subsidiary, have agreed to invest at the Kundl/Schaftenau Campus in in . This agreement allows BASF SE to expand its enzymes and biotechnology products manufacturing footprint. Kerry announced in May 2021 that it will build a purpose-built food technology and innovation centre of excellence in Queensland, Australia .

in that it will build a purpose-built food technology and innovation centre of excellence in . Cargill Incorporated will invest USD 100 million in its Indonesian sweetener plant in October 2019 to construct a corn wet mill with a starch dryer to increase starch and sweetener production.

will invest in its Indonesian sweetener plant in to construct a corn wet mill with a starch dryer to increase starch and sweetener production. In November 2018 , the company invested Euro 50 million in a new natural food ingredient manufacturing site in Georgia , US, to improve production facilities in the U.S.

The Primary Objectives of This Global Market Research Report Are as Follows:

To understand this market competition by analysing the top vendors, with their market profile, revenue, profits, import-export details, and market share

To state the pricing structure, import-export details, supply chain analysis, SWOT analysis to facilitate the key decision-making process

To provide the complete structure and fundamental overview of this Industry

To offer insights into vital this market aspect like growth trajectory, CAGR value, market share, and revenue analysis

To evaluate the growth opportunities, threats, market drivers, and risks involved

To boost the future growth, investment analysis and upcoming growth opportunities with the analysis of emerging market segments and sub-segments

To present the historic, present, and forecast market analysis with product developments, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

To study the recent developments, emerging sectors, new product launch events, and mergers & acquisitions in Nanoencapsulation Industry

To understand the data sources, implied research methodology, and vital conclusions

Key Market Drivers

Encapsulation technology is becoming increasingly important in a variety of fields

Encapsulation technology is becoming increasingly important in a variety of fields, including drug therapy, biomedical diagnostics, cosmetics, and food. Due to their outstanding features and benefits, micro-encapsulation and nanoencapsulation techniques are increasingly being developed and used in a wide range of industries. These benefits typically include superior bioavailability of compounds in drug delivery systems given that approximately half of all drugs produced have issues with poor bioavailability. Innovative nanoencapsulation and microencapsulation techniques promote such advantages and have modulated particle densities to meet specifications for lightweight and porous materials.

High dependence of nanoencapsulation technology in food and beverage industry

Nanoencapsulation is a nanotechnology application that is well-known in the pharmaceutical industry but has significant potential in the food industry. Despite being a relatively new technology, Nanoencapsulation has quickly established a strong reputation and is now one of the most widely used in the food industry. Nanoencapsulation has been used in various food applications over the last few years, including food transportation, food storage, production, packaging, and processing.

Key Industry Segmentation: Nanoencapsulation Market

By Method

Spray Congealing

Hydrogel Encapsulation

Wax and Liquid Coating

Fluid Bed Coating

Melt Extrusion

By Functions

Taste Masking

Oxidation Stability

Flavour Masking

Colour Masking

By End user

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Industry

Regional Analysis/Insights: Nanoencapsulation Market

The countries covered in the nanoencapsulation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has the world's largest share of the food encapsulation market. The region's growth is aided by the high availability of shell materials such as hydrocolloid and emulsions, as well as the presence of many manufacturers. The Asia-Pacific region has seen significant growth in recent years, owing to rising demand for processed foods and a thriving food and beverage industry. Rapid urbanisation, rising disposable income, and rising living standards, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India, are also driving the region's growth. The increasing advancements in technology used in the processed food sector can be attributed to Europe's growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Nanoencapsulation Market Regulations Market Overview Global Nanoencapsulation Market, By Method Global Nanoencapsulation Market, By Functions Global Nanoencapsulation Market, By End User Global Nanoencapsulation Market, By Region Global Nanoencapsulation Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

