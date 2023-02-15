Nanofiber market size to grow at a CAGR of 24.99%; Evolving opportunities with Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanofiber market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,843.43 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.99%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the nanofiber market was valued at USD 1,364.15 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanofiber Market 2023-2027

Nanofiber market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers nanofiber, such as cellulose nanofiber.

The company offers nanofiber, such as cellulose nanofiber. Donaldson Co. Inc. - The company offers nanofiber such as Glass Fiber Nonwoven.

The company offers nanofiber such as Glass Fiber Nonwoven. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers nanofiber under the brand, InterNano.

The company offers nanofiber under the brand, InterNano. eSpin Technologies Inc. - The company offers nanofibers such as Kevlar aramid fiber.

The company offers nanofibers such as Kevlar aramid fiber. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global nanofiber market is fragmented, with the presence of both small and large vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer nanofiber in the market are Abalioglu Holding AS, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Freudenberg SE, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hollingsworth and Vose Co., Inovenso Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NanoTechLabs Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., US Global Nanospace Inc., Verdex Technologies Inc., Nanolayr Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and others.

The market has numerous small and regional vendors. The increase in competition has led to the consolidation of the market, wherein smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Hence, the competition among vendors is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Nanofiber market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Nanofiber market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (polymer, carbon, glass, ceramic, and others) and application.

The polymer segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Research is being conducted globally to develop new fabrics from polymer nanofibers. In the medical industry, researchers developed a peptide containing nanofibers to prevent the growth of bacteria in case of infections. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global nanofiber market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nanofiber market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as rising investments in countries such as Japan , China , and India . For instance, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. (Nippon) offers cellulose nanofibers through its manufacturing facility in Japan . The annual production capacity at this facility is around 500 tons. The easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor are also likely to drive the growth of the regional nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Nanofiber market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers – The growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable products is driving the growth of the market. Nanofibers have several potential applications in renewable energy. They are widely used in manufacturing several sustainable and eco-friendly products. Researchers have been focusing on making paper with nanometer-wide cellulose fibers in addition to regular fibers. Nanofibers can also be used to produce feminine hygiene products without the use of SAP. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing demand for biosensors is a key trend in the market. Biosensors are used for the detection of analytes. They combine a biological component and a physiochemical detector component that converts a biological response into an electrical signal. The high sensitivity and fast response of sensors are proportional to the surface area and porosity of the detection component. Nanofibers made of carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, ceramic materials, and composites of polymer nanofibers and carbon nanotubes are used for assembling biosensors. Carbon nanotubes and carbon nanofibers are ideal materials for biosensor applications. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Production challenges impeding the growth of the global nanofiber market. The selection of a proper solvent corresponding to the nanofiber is crucial to produce defect-free nanofibers. Other issues also hamper the efficiency of the technologies used in nanofibers production. For instance, the electrospinning process faces issues such as jet instability and interference, blocking of needle by the polymer solution, and high cost of nanofiber production. Such challenges hinder the production of nanofibers and, in turn, will adversely impact market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this nanofiber market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nanofiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nanofiber market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nanofiber market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nanofiber market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global cellulose fiber market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.18%. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 15,353.68 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (apparel, industrial, hygiene, and others), type (synthetic and natural), and geography APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The non-woven glass fiber prepreg market size is expected to increase by USD 360.33 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (wind, electronics, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Nanofiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,843.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abalioglu Holding AS, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Freudenberg SE, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hollingsworth and Vose Co., Inovenso Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NanoTechLabs Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., US Global Nanospace Inc., Verdex Technologies Inc., Nanolayr Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nanofiber market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global nanofiber market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Polymer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polymer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Carbon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Carbon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Carbon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Carbon - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Carbon - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Ceramic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Ceramic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Air and liquid filtration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Air and liquid filtration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abalioglu Holding AS

Exhibit 132: Abalioglu Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Abalioglu Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Abalioglu Holding AS - Key offerings

12.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo

Exhibit 135: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Overview



Exhibit 136: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key news



Exhibit 138: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Segment focus

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 140: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 145: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Donaldson Co. Inc.

Exhibit 150: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 155: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 eSpin Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 160: eSpin Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: eSpin Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: eSpin Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 163: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 164: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 166: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

12.11 Hollingsworth and Vose Co.

Exhibit 168: Hollingsworth and Vose Co. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Hollingsworth and Vose Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Hollingsworth and Vose Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 171: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Oji Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 179: Oji Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Oji Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Oji Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Oji Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 183: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 187: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 188: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 189: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 US Global Nanospace Inc.

Exhibit 191: US Global Nanospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 192: US Global Nanospace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 193: US Global Nanospace Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 194: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 195: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 196: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 197: Research methodology



Exhibit 198: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 199: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 200: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio