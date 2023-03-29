Nanofiltration Membrane Market to Reach More than $1 Billion by 2028, Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Creating Tremendous Market Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the nanofiltration membrane market will grow at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2022-2028.

Nanofiltration Membranes Market

85 - Tables

70 - Charts

227 – Pages

The growth of the nanofiltration membrane market is expected to accelerate due to rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing economies such as India and China and a surge in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes and access to fresh and clean water. Urbanization refers to the increase in the population percentage in urban areas. Over 50% of the global population lives in urban areas, generating over 80% of the gross domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy & acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern about water pollution has increased. The rising population in cities has a strong impact on water quality. Moreover, the growing number of industries that release emissions is also anticipated to generate greater opportunities for NF membranes for water treatment. Thus, with the increase in urbanization and growing consumer awareness, the demand for NF membranes will grow during the projected period.

NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Market Size (2028) USD 1.07 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 738.97 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 6.38 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Type, Membrane Type, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the GCC, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico Market Dynamics · Effects of Hard Water · Low Energy Consumption · Increased Adoption in Wastewater Treatment and Water Purification · Rise in Demand for Concentration Food & Beverages · Stringent Rules & Regulations Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC

Water treatment is becoming increasingly important as the world's population and living standards rise. This type of demand concerns both the quality and quantity of water. Furthermore, the industry focuses more on integrated processes and green technologies, stepping up efforts to reduce waste and reuse water. Membrane technology can be used to recover clean water from polluted water.

Nanofiltration is a popular membrane process for water and wastewater treatment and other applications such as desalination. Because of its lower energy consumption and higher flux rates, NF has largely replaced reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in various applications. Furthermore, NF membranes are commonly used to soften and disinfect water. As a result, the rising adoption of NF membranes in wastewater treatment and water purification is driving the market.

KEY WINNING IMPERATIVES IN THE GLOBAL NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE MARKET

NF technology can be employed for a broad range of applications owing to its distinctive properties to focus on major global concerns in a sustainable and green method.

Choosing naturally derived raw material sources helps ensure sustainability and minimize using non-renewable petrochemical-based materials.

Manufacturers looking to increase whey concentration before transportation typically employ membranes as a cost-effective separation process.

GEOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS

In 2022, North America was the largest market in the water & wastewater treatment industry. This is due to the high demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in the US and Canada. In addition, industrial wastewater treatment purification regulations have been driving the consumption of wastewater treatment chemicals in the region. Furthermore, the presence of large industrial infrastructure for oil & gas, power generation, chemical, mining, and pulp & paper industries in the US is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in the region. Therefore, growth in such industries is anticipated to surge the demand for nanofiltration membranes in the region.

VENDORS INSIGHTS

In 2022, Koch Separation Solutions acquired LIONEX technology from Cheminoex. The partnership aims to launch its Li-PRO process featuring a patented global solution for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE). The Li-PRO process is an optimized DLE configuration combining specialized lithium selective extraction media and leading KSS equipment, including robust PURON membrane-based pre-treatment, Recoflos packed bed lithium extraction, Recoflo softening, and high-recovery reverse osmosis (RO) concentration operations to generate a purified lithium chloride solution.

The adoption rate of NF membrane technology in China and countries in North America and Europe has been impressive since its launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, which is expected to lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market in the upcoming years.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Alfa Laval

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Koch Separation Solutions

Applied Membranes

Pall Corporation (Danaher)

SUNUP

DuPont

Synder Filtration

NX Filtration

RisingSun Membrane Technology

SUEZ

Novasep

Inopor

GEA

SPX FLOW

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

MEMBRANIUM

AXEON Water Technologies

Hunan Keensen Technology

Osmotech Membranes

VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

SnowPure

Cerahelix

Pure Aqua

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Polymeric

Inorganic

Hybrid

Membrane Type

Tubular Membrane

Flat Sheet Membrane

Spiral-Wound Membrane

Hollow-Fiber Membrane

Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Russia

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Middle East & Africa

The GCC



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

