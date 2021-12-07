Nanofiltration Membranes Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 974 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this nanofiltration membranes market report.

The nanofiltration membranes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global nanofiltration membranes market would realize an absolute growth of 42.22% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026.

Tubular membrane segment accounted for majority share of the nanofiltration membranes market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 4.92% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Polymeric segment dominated the market with a share of 61.56% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2020-2026.

Water & wastewater treatment segment dominates the global nanofiltration membranes market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 79.31 million revenue during the forecast period.

dominates the overall nanofiltration membranes market with a share of 33.02% in 2020 in terms of revenue. The increasing need for treated water and efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for NF membranes market in the region during the forecast period. APAC NF membranes market is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 7.82%. Owing to the rising demand for water purification for domestic and industrial application as well as rising trend of chemical free method for water treatment in the region is driving the nanofiltration membranes market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, membrane type, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors are profiled in the report

Nanofiltration Membranes Market – Segmentation

Hybrid membranes are an amalgamation of polymeric and inorganic membranes. In 2020, the hybrid membrane segment accounted for a revenue share of 16.16%, which is expected to witness an absolute growth of 55.16% by the end of 2026.

The chemical & petrochemical segment is a fast-expanding end-use segment owing to the high application of NF membranes in specialty chemicals. The segment is likely to reach USD 166.71 million by 2026.

by 2026. Food and beverage segment has generated high demand for wastewater treatment plants to recycle and reuse wastewater. Ceramic nanofiltration membranes offer a powerful development over conventional technologies for several filtration and separation applications in food and beverage production.

The packing density of a hollow-fiber membrane is extremely high. Hollow-fiber membranes are mostly used for nanofiltration and reverse osmosis. In 2020, the hollow-fiber membrane segment of the market is expected to grow USD 195.87 million by 2026.

Nanofiltration Membranes Market by Type

Polymeric

Inorganic

Hybrid

Nanofiltration Membranes Market by Membrane Type

Tubular Membrane

Flat Sheet Membrane

Spiral-Wound Membrane

Hollow-Fiber Membrane

Nanofiltration Membranes Market by Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

Nanofiltration Membranes Market – Dynamics

The growing number of industries that release emissions is anticipated to generate greater opportunities for nanofiltration membrane used for water treatment. Thus, the surge in the pace of urbanization and the rise in consumer awareness will accelerate the demand for nanofiltration membranes during the forecast period. IT has become important for companies to have operating treatment plants to adhere to strict environmental standards. Such stringent regulatory standards for wastewater treatment will accelerate the demand for nanofiltration membranes in the upcoming years. Rapid industrialization and the enactment of favourable government policies to improve existing wastewater treatment plants with nanofiltration membrane technology are expected to boost the market growth.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

High Demand for Wastewater Treatment and Water Purification

Rise in Demand for Concentrated Food & Beverages

Increasing opportunities in dairy industry

Rapid urbanization worldwide

Nanofiltration Membranes Market – Geography

The demand for nanofiltration membranes is expected to witness a considerable surge in the region with the growing adoption of products by several end-use industries. The rising investments in R&D initiatives are supporting the growth of the nanofiltration membrane and components market in North America for enhanced technologies and increasing demand for water treatment systems in the region. The overall economic growth in the US is driving the demand for nanofiltration membranes. The stable growth in the US is expected to spur industrial activities, which will drive the demand for NF membranes in the country. In Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia are major cities with flourishing mining industries. Thereby, the demand for NF membranes and components is gaining moderate traction in these cities and fueling the growth of the market in the North American region.

Nanofiltration Membranes Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Russia

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Key Vendors

Alfa Laval

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Koch Separation Solutions

Applied Membranes

Other Prominent Vendors

Danaher

SUNUP

DuPont

Synder Filtration

NX Filtration

RisingSun Membrane Technology

SUEZ

Novasep

Inopor

GEA

SPX FLOW

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

MEMBRANIUM

AXEON Water Technologies

Hunan Keensen Technology

Osmotech Membranes

VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

SnowPure

Cerahelix

Pure Aqua

