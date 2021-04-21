Nanoform and Aprecia collaborate to advance 3D printed Nanomedicines

HELSINKI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Aprecia, the 3DP (three-dimensional printing) pharmaceutical company, announce that they are exploring the synergies between their respective technologies in the field of nanoparticle-enabled 3DP dosage forms. This collaboration seeks to provide customers and the pharmaceutical industry with new capabilities in patient centric therapies.

The immediate product innovation target for the collaboration is to combine Nanoform's fast dissolution nanoformed particles with Aprecia's ZipDose(TM) technology platform for rapid disintegration to enable high performance buccal and oral delivery of medicines to patients where rapid absorption is essential. Additional benefits may include lower dosage products, less excipient content, and reduced pill burden.

"Small is Powerful – and now in ZipDose! At the heart of everything we do is the patient. This is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the power of small for rapid drug absorption, potentially bypassing the first-pass metabolism via a novel dosage form such as buccal delivery with Aprecia's 3DP technology platforms. We look forward to this exciting collaboration and to supporting our pharmaceutical partners with this unique offering for fast acting and quick dissolving nanomedicines," said Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform.

"Aprecia's proprietary 3DP technology platforms, are focused on providing solutions to our partner's toughest formulation challenges that can't be achieved through conventional manufacturing technologies. The opportunity to join forces with Nanoform will enable new fast acting and high performance buccal and oral dosage forms not previously seen in the industry. With the first and only FDA approval for a product utilizing these leading edge 3DP technology platforms, along with the world's only commercial scale equipment and manufacturing process, Aprecia is paving the way for our current partners and future customers to make the medication experience better for both the patient and the caregiver", said Chris Gilmore, CEO of Aprecia.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 5621806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com .

About Aprecia

Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA-approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015 and is the global leader in utilizing 3DP technology for commercial-scale, pharmaceutical manufacturing. Aprecia's proprietary 3DP technology includes a multi-patented, binder-jetting, manufacturing system, allowing for both Open-Bed and In-Cavity printing, as well as their advanced formulation and rapid-prototyping platforms. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology Platform to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Aprecia licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit Aprecia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (Nanoform)

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform's prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform's initial public offering (the "Prospectus") under "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

