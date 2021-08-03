Nanoform and Boehringer Ingelheim execute master services agreement

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, announces that Proof of Concept studies may now be performed for Boehringer Ingelheim to assess the added value Nanoform's award-winning CESS® technology can deliver to its drug development projects.

The two parties have executed a master services agreement (MSA) to initiate projects in the pre-clinical early development space with the aim of solving the ever-growing challenge of poor bioavailability and solubility in new drug candidates - a leading cause of drug development failure.

Christian Jones, CCO of Nanoform, commented: "Wider uptake of the latest technological innovations is essential to address the low success rates for new drug candidates in Pharma. We are delighted to collaborate with Boehringer Ingelheim to evaluate how our proprietary CESS® platform can help more novel therapies reach the patients who need them. This is the first step toward what we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership between our companies."

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com.

