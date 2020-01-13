Nanoform Appoints Head of US Sales

HELSINKI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, has appointed Sally Langa as Head of US Sales. The new role will enable Nanoform to continue its rapid growth with a strengthened presence in the US market.

As Head of US Sales, Sally Langa will drive business development in this key region. Together with the rest of the commercial team, she will introduce and accelerate growth of Nanoform's technology platform to major Pharma and Biotech companies in the US market.

Sally Langa has more than 30 years of successful track record in senior business development positions in the field of formulations, tackling poorly soluble drugs. She has previously worked as Vice President, Global Business Development, Development and Analytical Services for Catalent Pharma Solutions and has also held other senior roles at Halo Pharmaceutical and Patheon. Sally Langa also brings valuable experience and an extensive network as a former member of the Drug Chemical and Associated Technologies (DCAT) Board of Directors and Technology Committee.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for Nanoform, which recently filed for GMP status with the Finnish Medicines Agency, FIMEA. This increased manufacturing capability combined with the strengthening of its international commercial organization will enable the company to extend the reach of its award-winning nanonization™ technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO, said: "I am delighted to welcome Sally Langa to Nanoform. The US market is the largest in the world, and with this key appointment, we are now well positioned to build upon our current traction in this region."

Christian Jones, CCO, said: "It is fantastic to have Sally join the commercial team. We have seen strong interest from the US market and this appointment is key in driving further growth and ensuring our technology is as widely adopted as possible by our current and future partners. I look forward to working with a fellow professional with exceptional expertise in business development and in-depth knowledge of formulation enhancement."

Sally Langa added: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Nanoform to strengthen its presence in the US, particularly at such a pivotal time in its growth trajectory. It is a privilege to be a part of the development of life-changing technology, and to work within a team of similarly driven professionals. Nanoform's technology is unique and powerful and will address so many challenges faced by US Pharma and Biotech. It will be a great pleasure to enable our new partners to overcome their solubility and bioavailability challenges, and to help them succeed in their key drug developments."





About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce clinical attrition and enhance their molecules formulation performance through its best-in-class nanonization™ services. The company's multi-patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology produces nanonized "designed-for-purpose" API particles, as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique nanonization™ technology provides novel opportunities in diverse value enhancing drug delivery applications.

For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

