Nanoform convenes EGM to elect Jeanne Thoma as board member

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 17, 2021, at 14:00 EEST to elect Jeanne Thoma as a new board member. The notice to the EGM was published simultaneously with this company announcement.

Jeanne Thoma, a renowned global executive in the pharma industry, spent the first part of her career at BASF in New Jersey, USA, where she rose to leadership positions in the pharmaceutical ingredients business, including within global sales, marketing, manufacturing operations, and supply chain. Ms. Thoma holds dual US and Irish citizenship.

After almost 15 years at BASF, Ms. Thoma moved to Basel, Switzerland, to join Lonza AG, starting as Executive Vice President and CHRO in charge of human resources globally, before taking responsibility as COO and President of the Microbial Control Sector, a CHF 1.6bn business with 30 sites and 3000 employees in 23 countries. During her time at Lonza, Ms. Thoma was a member of the Lonza AG Management Committee, reporting directly to the CEO.

After more than 10 years in Basel, Ms. Thoma returned to the US to work as an advisor on finance and M&A matters, before again taking an operative role, this time as President and CEO of SPI Pharma, a global pharmaceutical ingredients company in Wilmington, DE, US.

Today Ms. Thoma serves as independent director on the boards of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Avid Bioservices Inc. and Vectura Group Plc. Jeanne has served two four-year terms on the Board of Directors for DCAT (Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association, Inc.) and she currently serves as a member of the Board of Advisors to DCAT.

Electing Ms. Thoma to the Board of Directors of Nanoform is subject to the decision made at Nanoform's EGM on November 17, 2021.

Prof. Edward Hæggström, Nanoform CEO, said: "Following the successful completion of our clinical trial and commercial expansion, we've reached an exciting point in Nanoform's growth trajectory and are delighted to welcome Ms. Thoma as a new board member during this busy time. Her remarkable career speaks for itself, and her insights will be invaluable as we continue on our mission to touch the lives of a billion patients worldwide through our game-changing nanoforming technologies."

Jeanne Thoma commented, "Patients stand to benefit greatly from increased uptake of technological innovations in pharma. In my role as board member, I look forward to being a part of Nanoform's journey, developing life-changing therapeutics and transforming patients' lives by continuing to expand the reach of its unique nanoforming technologies."

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO

[email protected] /

+358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

[email protected] /

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform's prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform's initial public offering (the "Prospectus") under "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/nanoform-convenes-egm-to-elect-jeanne-thoma-as-board-member,c3434351

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Nanoform