Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results

HELSINKI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced positive interim results from its clinical study. The faster absorption data implies that small particles can indeed be powerful.

Nanoform has received interim study results related to its Phase 1, Single-Centre, Part Crossover, Open-Label, Partially-Randomised Study Designed to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profile of Piroxicam following Administration of Nanoformed Oral Immediate Release (IR) Piroxicam Tablet and an IR Reference Product in Healthy Subjects (UNICORN). These interim results are based on the first cohort of twelve healthy volunteers dosed in December 2020 at Quotient Sciences' facilities in Nottingham, UK. Final results of the study are expected before the end of Q2 2021, as previously announced.

This first set of human data supports Nanoform's value proposition that nanoparticles can enable faster dissolution rate, more rapid absorption, improve drug delivery performance, and ultimately generate patient benefit.

The interim results obtained from the ongoing clinical trial, suggest that a 20 mg nanoformed oral piroxicam tablet achieved significantly faster absorption when compared to a 20 mg reference oral piroxicam tablet (Felden®) from the originator Pfizer. The time of maximum plasma concentration (T max ) was obtained earlier than with the reference product. These interim results support the further development of fast-acting forms of poorly soluble drugs by using the CESS® nanoforming technology.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform's capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform's prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform's initial public offering (the "Prospectus") under "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

