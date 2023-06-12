NanoImaging Services Receives Growth Equity Investment from Ampersand Capital Partners

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoImaging Services ("NIS"), the leading provider of cryo-electron microscopy ("cryo-EM") services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology communities, announced today that it has received a growth equity investment from Ampersand Capital Partners. Members of the NIS management team joined Ampersand in the financing. The company will use this investment to support its worldwide growth initiatives, including expanding microscope capacity and adding complementary services to further serve the needs of existing and future customers.

NIS was founded in 2007 with the vision to make cryo-EM workflows accessible to all. Subsequent advances in cryo-EM technology have enabled the technique to become an essential tool used in structure-based drug discovery as well as in later stage drug development applications, including antibody development, virus and vaccine studies, characterization of drug delivery vehicles, and biomanufacturing QA/QC. NIS and its founders, Clint Potter and Bridget Carragher, have played pivotal roles in developing these applications for industry. As the largest commercial provider of cryo-EM services today, NIS remains at the forefront of innovation and new application development for this powerful technique.

Peter Glick, Chairman of NIS, commented, "We are thrilled to have Ampersand joining NanoImaging Services as an investor and on the Board. We have built the leading pharma services company for cryo-electron microscopy, and Ampersand's support will fuel our continued growth in both structural biology for drug discovery and nanoparticle characterization to support drug product manufacturing."

David Parker, General Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners who has joined NIS's Board, added, "NanoImaging Services is an excellent fit with Ampersand's strategy of partnering with specialized pharmaceutical services providers that have established leadership positions in attractive market segments based on differentiated science, strong technical expertise, and high service quality. We look forward to supporting the NIS team to accelerate the company's next phase of growth and further expansion of the cryo-EM market."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About NanoImaging Services, Inc.

NanoImaging Services, Inc. was launched in 2007 to provide imaging services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nanotechnology communities. We have since built a client-focused organization with a reputation for expertise, reliability, and collaboration. NIS is committed to expanding our service capacity through microscope acquisition, workflow automation, recruitment and training of top talent, and development of new service offerings. Our state-of-the-art facilities include a range of electron microscopes, sample preparation equipment, and computational infrastructure to support structural biology and nanoparticle characterization workflows. NIS is the largest and most comprehensive provider of TEM and cryo-EM services to the industrial life science market. For more information, visit: www.nanoimagingservices.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners