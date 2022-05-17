NanoLock Combats Cyber Chaos with Commercial Availability of Device-Level Industrial Cybersecurity Suite

Following the recent critical alert from several American federal government agencies about advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks on ICS/SCADA devices, NanoLock is first to market with an industrial device-level Zero Trust cybersecurity solution that mitigates APT attacks on legacy and new industrial machinery and smart factory production lines.

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoLock Security, a leading device-level Zero Trust cybersecurity provider, today announces their full suite of bespoke cybersecurity solutions for the industrial and manufacturing market. The first company to announce device-level protection solutions specifically for legacy and new industrial machinery and smart factory production lines, NanoLock's industrial protection solutions has been in trials with customers in Europe and is now available worldwide. In the United States, NanoLock's industrial solutions are available through World Wide Technology (WWT), a major American professional services integrator.

NanoLock and WWT Demonstrate at DISTRIBUTECH

NanoLock's zero-trust industrial product suite was developed in cooperation with industrial and manufacturing companies to protect ICS devices and industrial machines and ensure the operational integrity of machines and production lines with zero impact on performance and functionality. Easily integrated into devices and systems, this innovative and unique solution ensures the integrity and safety of connected industrial devices from multiple attack vectors, including outsiders, insiders, supply chain sources, and human errors.

Amidst today's cyber chaos, it is impossible to predict where the next APT could come from - state level conflicts, financial hackers, insiders, or anyone along the supply chain. NanoLock's Industrial Solution Suite, protected by 6 patents, prevents APTs and other cyberattacks on industrial machines, programmable logic controllers (PLC), industrial control systems (ICS), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) devices by applying a device-level Zero Trust security approach that prevents unauthorized modification attempts to their functionality.

NanoLock's Zero Trust security solutions address many of the recommendations cited in the joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued on April 13th by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"The chaotic reality of the cybersecurity landscape is that there is no way to know where the next attack will come from, so the world must move away from detection to prevention to ensure business continuity. The recent joint cybersecurity advisory emphasizes the need to adopt a different security approach, to better protect the industrial/OT environment for both legacy and new machines," said NanoLock CEO, Eran Fine.

NanoLock will showcase its device-level cybersecurity with live demonstrations in the WWT Booth (#511 Hall B) at DISTRIBUTECH International, May 23-25, 2022 in Dallas, TX.

NanoLock Press Contact

Caster Communications

+1-401-792-7080

[email protected]

About NanoLock

NanoLock Security protects the operational integrity of connected devices and machines against cyber events and even human errors to maintain business continuity and safeguard revenues. NanoLock zero-trust, device-level prevention secures Industrial IoT and connected devices, including billions of devices that other technologies cannot protect, against outsiders, insiders and supply chain cyber events and even technician mistakes. The lifetime protection and management are mandatory to utilities and industrial companies that are looking to maintain the operational integrity of their connected devices, such as smart meters, EV chargers, industrial machines, and many more, against a wide range of cyberattacks. NanoLock is working with major utilities, industrial companies and large ecosystem partners in Japan, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, India, Singapore, US and Israel. Visit www.nanolocksecurity.com for more information and follow NanoLock on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE NanoLock Security