NanoLock Security and Dutch Telecom KPN to Demonstrate Powerful Flash-to-Cloud Security for IoT Devices at NLSecur[ID] event

NITZANEI OZ, Israel and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPN Security, the largest IT security specialist in the Netherlands and NanoLock Security, the market leader of flash-to-cloud ironclad protection for IoT and connected edge devices, will demonstrate NanoLock's powerful cyber protection and management through live hacking of smart meters and real-time notifications to KPN's Security Operations Center (SOC).

NanoLock provides KPN with a robust IoT security solution for KPN customers, delivering cyber protection and unprecedented device-level visibility. During the NLSecur[ID] event, KPN and NanoLock Security will demonstrate how attackers can tamper with customer electricity usage by hacking into smart meters and how NanoLock's protection can block such attacks and report them in real-time to KPN's SOC.

Using NanoLock's solution, KPN can expand its cyber security services to include IoT device-level protection, management and monitoring for products like smart meters, cameras, and other connected IoT devices. NanoLock's 360-degree device-level visibility will expand KPN's capabilities to capture reliable, real-time and detailed alerts and status reporting for a wide range of IoT devices, with analytics and forensic data that includes detailed information about blocked attacks, manipulation details and more.

NanoLock's device-level, Security by Design solution protects IoT and connected edge devices against cyberattacks, leveraging the device's flash memory to create a root of trust, and extend a powerful flash-to-cloud defense that secures the entire chain of device vulnerability-- from deeply embedded endpoints in the device, to the cloud -- with no additional device costs and zero computing power.

"As the leading telecom provider for the Netherlands, we're in a unique position to provide industry-leading technologies to our customers," said Sjoerd Hulzinga, IoT Security Product Manager, KPN. "IoT connectivity is among the fastest-growing demands from businesses and other customers alike. With NanoLock's protection, management and monitoring of IoT devices integrated into KPN's SOC, we will be able to offer our customers a robust cyber security solution. This will ensure that as our product and customer ecosystem continue to take hold in the IoT space, we are able to keep them protected from growing cyber threats and vulnerabilities."

"We're excited to showcase NanoLock's solution with KPN at NLSecur[ID]," said Yoni Kahana, VP Business Development, NanoLock Security. "As IoT continues to gain momentum in the telecom and utilities industries, we believe that more companies will require new techniques to keep these critical devices and networks safe. By leveraging NanoLock's solution, KPN customers will be protected from potential cyberattacks and vulnerabilities, and KPN will receive important monitoring analytics and forensic data that can be leveraged to understand trends and prevent the next attack."

The joint KPN and NanoLock demonstration will take place in the IoT Security Stand at the upcoming NL Secure [ID] show, hosted by KPN Security, on January 28, 2020 at the NBC Conference Center, Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

About NanoLock Security

NanoLock Security protects IoT and connected edge devices against persistent cyberattacks by insiders, outsiders and supply chain attackers. NanoLock provides a device-level, Security by Design solution with powerful flash-to-cloud defense that secures the entire chain of device vulnerability--from deeply embedded endpoints in the device, to the cloud-- with no additional device costs and zero computing power. NanoLock's patented technology is securing a root-of-trust in the flash memory from leading memory vendors¸ disrupting edge device security with ironclad protection¸ secured firmware updates, reliable device-level alerts and a unique cost structure that shifts security investments from CAPEX to OPEX. NanoLock's robust protection and device-level control is crucial to the success of industries like telecom, smart cities, utilities, industrial, automotive and more. NanoLock Security is the 2019 winner of the prestigious "4YFN Barcelona Startup of the Year" award.

NanoLock's founding team and senior management is made up of veterans from the cybersecurity domain, representing a wealth of deep knowledge about management and security of next generation edge devices. NanoLock has offices in the United States, Israel and Japan.

Please visit www.nanolocksecurity.com for more information and follow NanoLock on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About KPN

KPN, is the leading telecommunications and IT company in the Netherlands providing mobile, internet and television for consumers and complete telecommunications and IT solutions for business customers.

Please visit www.kpn.com for more information.

