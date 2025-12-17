NanOlogy Appoints David J. Arthur as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Clinical Development of its Large Surface Area Microparticle (LSAM) Investigational Drug Portfolio

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NanOlogy, LLC, a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of David Arthur as Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment reflects a pivotal step in NanOlogy's commitment to accelerating development of its LSAM drug portfolio including its development program targeting Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a devastating pediatric brain cancer with limited treatment options.

David brings over 35 years of pharmaceutical experience spanning product development, strategy, operations, and commercialization. Most recently, as CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., David built Salarius into a multiproduct clinical stage oncology company and successfully took the company public with a listing on the NASDAQ exchange. Prior to his biotechnology CEO roles, David spent over 20 years in a variety of executive roles with Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We believe David is a great addition to the team and will accelerate our existing drug development activities, business development plans, and new drug development programs. NanOlogy has completed clinical trials in 6 solid tumors with our LSAM investigational drugs, and we look forward to identifying development partners to advance these therapies," said H. Paul Dorman, founder and Chairman of NanOlogy. "We are also completing Investigational New Drug enabling studies for the treatment of a rare pediatric brainstem tumor and plan to submit the IND to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2026. David's expertise and abilities will strengthen the organization to rapidly advance these programs and identify strategic and financial partners to help execute our strategy."

"I am extremely impressed by the progress NanOlogy has made in drug development and the potential for these intratumoral drugs, along with other local routes of administration like inhalation, to improve treatment outcomes achieved with systemic cancer treatments," said David Arthur. "My goal will be to rapidly build upon this progress and execute a strategy that benefits cancer patients and creates value for shareholders."

About NanOlogy

NanOlogy, LLC (www.nanology.us) is a private clinical-stage oncology company developing treatments for solid tumors using drugs optimized for intratumoral delivery designed to improve response with minimal to no systemic toxicity. Enabled by the CritiTech Particle Engineering Solutions' PurcisionTM technology platform, NanOlogy produces Large Surface Area Microparticles (LSAMs) of pure drug for direct local delivery overcoming issues of systemic toxicity and tumor bioavailability. NanOlogy clinical programs have advanced LSAM investigational drugs in multiple solid tumors including pancreas, lung, bladder, peritoneal, ovarian, prostate, and dermal cancers. Feasibility of the PurcisionTM platform has been established in taxanes, platins, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, and other agents. The investigational drugs are covered by composition of matter patents issued in the United States and other major jurisdictions worldwide, including Canada, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and India, which form the foundation of an extensive intellectual property portfolio of over 100 issued patents protecting NanOlogy investigational drugs, formulations, methods, and technology.

