NanOlogy Appoints John M. Goldberg, MD as Chief Medical Officer to Further its Preclinical & Clinical Large Surface Area Microparticle Investigational Drug Portfolio

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanOlogy, LLC, a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of John M. Goldberg, MD as fractional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to advance development of its Large Surface Area Microparticle (LSAM) drug portfolio including its development program targeting Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a devastating pediatric brain cancer with limited treatment options.

John is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and is board-certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, with more than 20 years of experience in all phases of drug development, from early research through late-phase clinical trials. His most recent roles as CMO included positions at Rafael Holding, Inc., a healthcare investment, family office, and biotechnology company, and at Oncorus, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing an intratumorally delivered viral immunotherapy for cancer. Earlier in his career, John served as Senior Medical Director at H3 Biomedicine Inc. (a research subsidiary of Eisai) and Medical Director at Agenus, Inc., and was also a Lecturer part-time at Harvard Medical School and Associate Professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

"As we progress our DIPG program toward initiating a clinical trial in late 2026 and advance our clinical-stage investigational drugs into late-phase clinical trials, John will play a critical role in our development strategy and execution," said David Arthur, CEO of Nanology. "John's broad expertise across both drug development and business strategy will strengthen our ability to rapidly advance these programs."

"I am impressed by NanOlogy's progress and believe my experience, including development of intratumoral therapies, positions me well to contribute to NanOlogy's future success," said John Goldberg, MD. "My initial priorities are to advance the DIPG program and select the best clinical pathway for our adult solid tumor investigational drugs. I am looking forward to our progress and the benefit it may hold for cancer patients."

NanOlogy, LLC (www.nanology.us) is a private clinical-stage oncology company developing treatments for solid tumors using drugs optimized for intratumoral delivery designed to improve response with minimal to no systemic toxicity. Enabled by the CritiTech Particle Engineering Solutions' Purcision™ technology platform, NanOlogy produces Large Surface Area Microparticles (LSAMs) of pure drug for direct local delivery overcoming issues of systemic toxicity and tumor bioavailability. NanOlogy clinical programs have advanced LSAM investigational drugs in multiple solid tumors including pancreas, lung, bladder, peritoneal, ovarian, prostate, and dermal cancers. Feasibility of the PurcisionTM platform has been established in taxanes, platins, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, and other agents. The investigational drugs are covered by composition of matter patents issued in the United States and other major jurisdictions worldwide, including Canada, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and India, which form the foundation of an extensive intellectual property portfolio of over 100 issued patents protecting NanOlogy investigational drugs, formulations, methods, and technology.

