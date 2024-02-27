Nanolumens Announced as Presenting Sponsor of Themed Entertainment Association's INSPIRE Conference

Nanolumens to illuminate TEA's INSPIRE Conference as the official presenting sponsor

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) announced today Nanolumens, an industry-leading manufacturer and designer of cutting-edge LED displays and solutions, will be the presenting sponsor at TEA's INSPIRE Conference. This highly anticipated event, is scheduled to take place from March 14–15, 2023, in Hollywood, California, and it will unite leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from the themed entertainment industry to explore the latest trends, technologies and best practices in creating immersive experiences.

Kurt DeYoung, Nanolumens' Chief Revenue Officer says, "We're extremely pleased and excited to be part of such a worthwhile event. This two-day conference brings together creatives who continue to move the themed entertainment industry forward. It's an exciting opportunity to learn about recent and new projects in development."

Nanolumens' immersive LED displays are renowned for their exceptional quality, flexible panels and customization options, making them the ideal choice for themed entertainment applications. Designed for a variety of use cases, including dark rides, outdoor signage, marquees, wayfinding, advertising, digital art and entertainment, Nanolumens' LED displays enable creators to bring their visions to life with stunning visuals and seamless integration. Tailored to enhance visual storytelling, Nanolumens' line of dvLED products features the original True Curve technology, providing a versatile solution for immersive entertainment applications.

"At Nanolumens, we are passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in visual experiences," said DeYoung. "Our LED displays are designed to captivate and engage audiences in themed entertainment environments, creating immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression. Our team is excited to participate and sponsor the Themed Entertainment Association's INSPIRE Conference and network with creators, developers and designers."

Chloe Hausfeld, TEA Global Director of Strategic Partnerships, adds, "TEA is thrilled for the upcoming INSPIRE Week program that provides attendees with immersive networking opportunities and educational experiences, creating a platform for professionals in the industry to connect, learn, and be inspired. Such events play a crucial role in fostering innovation and collaboration within the themed entertainment sector, and couldn't be possible without the support of our partners, including INSPIRE's Presenting Sponsor, Nanolumens. We are so grateful for Nanolumens' continued support of TEA's activities and their dedication to both fostering and celebrating excellence in themed entertainment worldwide."

INSPIRE Week promises to be a dynamic gathering of leading professionals, designers, and innovators in the themed entertainment industry. Through a series of presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants will gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and emerging technologies driving the evolution of themed entertainment experiences.

About Nanolumens

Nanolumens is a US-Based LED design and manufacturer headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Nanolumens offers world-class screens across multiple market segments adding wonder to physical spaces. We're pioneers of the True Curve™ technology and are committed to being better. With a bold and visionary team of experts we will take your project, in all shapes and sizes, from concept to reality. We bring your creative visions to life, leaving a first and lasting impression. We are LED!

About TEA

TEA is the international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences – worldwide. Its members bring specific expertise in a variety of disciplines to a field that is constantly evolving: the creation of successful, highly engaging, out of home visitor attractions and experiences in the leisure and travel sector. These entertaining and educational projects include theme parks, water parks, museums, zoos, corporate visitor centers, casinos, restaurants, branded experiences, multimedia spectaculars, retail spaces, resorts and hospitality, destination attractions and more. TEA encompasses a community of more than 1,700 member companies in 45 countries.

