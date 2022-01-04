Nanolumens Shines Brilliantly in Refreshed Brand Vision and New Website Experience

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanolumens, world-class creators of brilliant LED displays, has refreshed their brand identity for 2022 and beyond. With a newly launched website, the brand not only has a bold and creative new look, but they've added new design tools and resources to assist channel partners, AV designers, and the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) community. The evolution of the company's brand includes a new customer-centric approach, partner focused culture and a renewed purpose, vision, and brand promise.

"From the foundation of our philosophy to our product roadmap, our clients and partners depend on us to be industry experts committed to their success," says Ney Corsino, CEO for Nanolumens. "As the LED market increasingly widens, it's essential for us to continue to innovate and grow, building relationships based on trust and results. By refreshing our brand voice and philosophy, with a renewed focus on partner enablement, we're putting a stake in the ground to show what we stand for and who we are as a brand. From our purpose to our personality, to our professionalism, "We ARE LED", and higher standards in all we do are what you can expect from us."