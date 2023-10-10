Nanolux Expands European Footprint with New Office in Spain

News provided by

Nanolux

10 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

Brand to unveil cutting-edge LED Solaris and showcase distinctive product series at Cannafest Prague this November

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanolux, a leading global horticultural lighting brand, has announced a partnership with Spain's IMHERE Distribution S.L. to launch the Nanolux European Sales and Customer Service Center. This initiative is designed to offer European customers quicker, more reliable, and cost-effective product delivery and technical support.

Continue Reading
Strengthen European Presence, Nanolux partner with IMHERE Distribution S.L.
Strengthen European Presence, Nanolux partner with IMHERE Distribution S.L.

Nanolux was founded in the United States fifteen years ago and has provided 3.5 million horticultural lighting products to more than forty countries and regions, gaining the trust and appreciation of over a hundred thousand growers and institutions thanks to its outstanding product performance and customer service.

"With our products, technical support, and service team closer to our users, we can better understand and address the genuine needs of our distributors and customers," said Mr. Kun Dong, CEO of IMHERE. "We assure that if a customer orders today, the product will be shipped by tomorrow; and if there's a complaint today, we'll resolve it within the same day."

Nanolux stands out as one of the few horticultural lighting brands with its own research and development as well as manufacturing teams. They excel in core technology and control their manufacturing supply chains, ensuring superior product development, delivery, and post-sales support. With a wide selection of HID and LED products (18-2000Watt), Nanolux can cater to all user requirements.

Nanolux is also set to showcase its unique SN PRO and GRO PAD series at the Cannafest Prague 2023, taking place in the Czech Republic this November. "At the heart of Nanolux is our commitment to helping users maximize their benefits," Kun expressed enthusiastically. "To assist users in reducing energy consumption costs, we'll be introducing the LED Solaris F630S at the exhibition. This amazing industry-exclusive product can save users over 50% in electricity bills." During the exhibition, Nanolux will host special promotions and give away raffle prizes to visitors. Come visit us at booth 5B-11(Hall 5).

About Nanolux

For more information, please visit Nanolux at nanoluxtech.com, or follow Nanolux on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: info@nanoluxtech.com

SOURCE Nanolux

Also from this source

Nanolux baut europäische Präsenz mit neuem Büro in Spanien aus

Nanolux baut europäische Präsenz mit neuem Büro in Spanien aus

Nanolux, eine weltweit führende Pflanzenbeleuchtungsmarke hat eine Partnerschaft mit dem spanischen Unternehmen IMHERE Distribution S.L....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.