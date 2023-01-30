Nanomaterials Market Report 2023: Global Demand, Historical Data from 2010 and Projections to 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanomaterials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), conductive battery additives (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots).

There use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.

Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, has led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications.

Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

They are generally categorized into 4 types:

inorganic-based nanomaterials include metal (e.g. silver, gold, copper, iron etc.) and metal oxide (zinc oxide, iron oxide, silica, titanium dioxide etc.) nanomaterials

carbon-based nanomaterials (e.g. graphene, fullerene, single-walled carbon nanotube, multiwalled carbon nanotube, carbon nanofibers)

organic-based nanomaterials (e.g. dendrimers)

composite-based nanomaterials.

Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-tonne volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings.

The Global Market for Nanomaterials 2023-2033 includes:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.

Analysis of the following nanomaterials:

Aluminium oxide nanomaterials



Antimony tin oxide nanomaterials



Bismuth oxide nanomaterials



Carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs, SWCNTs)



Cerium oxide nanomaterials



Cobalt oxide nanomaterials



Copper oxide nanomaterials



Dendrimers



Fullerenes



Gold nanomaterials



Graphene (Graphene oxide; nanoplatelets from liquid phase-exfoliation and intercalation exfoliation; CVD graphene film)



Iron oxide nanomaterials



Magnesium oxide nanomaterials



Manganese oxide nanomaterials



Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial nanocellulose)



Nanoclays



Nanodiamonds



Nanosilver



Nickel nanomaterials



Quantum dots



Silicon oxide nanomaterials



Titanium dioxide nanomaterials



Zinc oxide nanomaterials



Zirconium oxide nanomaterials



Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs)



Carbon nanohorns



Nanoprecipitated calcium carbonate



Graphene quantum dots



Perovskite



Hydroxypatite nanoparticles/powders



Palladium nanoparticles/powders



Yttrium oxide nanoparticles/powders



Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)



2D materials.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Analysis of global demand, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2033, in metric tonnes.

Main application and product opportunities in nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 900 nanomaterials producers including:

American Elements

Arkema

Ashai Kasei

Cabot Corporation

Carbice Corp.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

C2CNT LLC

Daicel Corporation

Fukuda

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

GS Bavaria GmbH

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nanoco Group

Nemo Nanomaterials

Ossila

Promethean Particles

Strem Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical

UP Catalyst and Zeon Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization of engineered nanomaterials

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOMATERIALS

3.1 Production, manufacturing and consumption of engineered nanomaterials

3.1.1 Synthesis & production

3.1.2 Production volumes

3.2 Environmental emissions of nanomaterials

3.2.1 Emissions and exposures of nanomaterials

3.2.2 Life cycle assessment

3.2.3 Nanomaterials for Carbon Capture and Utilization

3.3 Nanomaterials

3.1 Market overview

3.2 Properties

3.3 Markets and applications

3.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

3.5 Global consumption in metric tonnes, 2010-2033

3.5.1 Consumption by market

3.5.1.1 Market segmentation 2022 (%)

3.5.1.2 Market segmentation 2022 (MT)

3.5.1.3 Market segmentation 2033 (%)

3.5.1.4 Market share 2033 (MT)

3.5.2 Consumption by region

4 REFERENCES

