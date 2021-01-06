Nanomedic Technologies Appoints John R. Harper, PhD, to Board of Directors

LOD, Israel, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanomedic Technologies, a leader in Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) technology for wound healing and skin regeneration, today announced the appointment of John R. Harper, PhD, a globally renowned expert in extracellular matrix biochemistry, regenerative medicine, and wound healing, to the company's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to join Nanomedic's Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the company's development as it continues to expand availability of its advanced wound care technology to wider healthcare markets," said Dr. Harper. "Nanomedic's pioneering Spincare solution has the potential to dramatically change the process of wound care treatment as we know it. I look forward to bringing my experience of regenerative medicine to Nanomedic to help push forward important and long-awaited changes in wound care."

With more than 35 years' of experience, Dr. Harper currently serves as a Senior Medical Scientist in the Medical Solutions Division of 3M Health Care, where he is responsible for early-stage discovery and innovation related to advanced wound care. Dr. Harper previously served as Chief Technology Officer for 3M affiliate KCI, where he was responsible for innovation and technology development at the company's Center for Advanced Research and Technology. He also served as Vice President of Clinical Development and Clinical Sciences at biotechnology company LifeCell Corporation. Dr. Harper earned his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Harper to Nanomedic's Board of Directors," said Dr. Chen Barak, Chief Executive Officer of Nanomedic. "His expertise and global recognition in regenerative medicine and wound care will prove invaluable for Nanomedic and our commitment to radically change the paradigm of wound treatment to allow patients to heal faster with less impediment to their daily lives."

Nanomedic's flagship product, the Spincare Wound Care System, is the first and only CE-cleared commercialized portable electrospinning wound treatment device on the market. The hand-held Spincare system utilizes proprietary Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) technology to enable faster and pain-reduced healing through site-specific real time printing of a nanofibrous matrix directly on to a wound that bio-mimics the structure of the human extracellular matrix. The unique structure of the matrix can treat even the most ‎severe and complicated wounds with just one application.



"Dr. Harper brings vast knowledge in our industry and global strategic experience to our Board of Directors, an important step forward as we expand access of our Spincare System throughout Europe and prepare to enter the U.S. market," said Chen Katz, Active Chairman of Nanomedic's Board of Directors. "Our unique technology provides an exciting personalized total therapy solution for wound healing and we look forward to introducing our Spincare System to many more healthcare facilities worldwide."

About Nanomedic

Nanomedic Technologies Ltd. is a medical therapeutics company focused on transforming wound care both within and outside of hospital settings. Specializing in research, development and distribution of its proprietary Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) technology, Nanomedic is advancing the standard of care and helping improve wound care across the healthcare continuum. Nanomedic's flagship product, the Spincare System, is the first and only CE-cleared commercialized portable electrospinning wound treatment device on the market. Founded in 2018, Nanomedic Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

For more information, visit https://nanomedic.com/

Follow Nanomedic on LinkedIn: Nanomedic Technologies

