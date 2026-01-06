NanoMosaic Appoints Dr. Anne Marie Morse as Chairwoman of Newly Formed Clinical Advisory Board

Expanded clinical leadership accelerates clinical diagnostics and neurological applications for companion diagnostics (CDx) and "Brain Health"

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, Inc. today announced the appointment of Dr. Anne Marie Morse, an internationally recognized leader in neurology and sleep medicine, as Chairwoman of its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Morse will collaborate with pharmaceutical partners to integrate ultra-sensitive companion diagnostics across drug development, from early discovery and clinical trial design to regulatory approval and commercialization.

Dr. Morse will help guide the deployment of NanoMosaic's diagnostics as scalable population health tools, enabling earlier patient identification, improved trial efficiency, and more precise delivery of therapies to patients most likely to benefit.

Central to this effort is NanoMosaic's Tessie™ platform, a portable, plug-and-play diagnostic system designed to deliver laboratory-grade sensitivity at the point of need. Tessie enables:

Direct measurement from crude biological samples, including plasma, tears, saliva, and cerebrospinal fluid, without purification





Femtogram-per-milliliter sensitivity for detection of ultra-low-abundance biomarkers





Results delivered in 7.5 seconds per sample, supporting real-time clinical decision-making





Rapid, clean-room-free deployment with immediate plug-and-play setup for decentralized clinical trial recruitment and population screening

By enabling ultra-sensitive biomarker assessment outside of centralized laboratory environments, Tessie allows pharmaceutical companies to identify responders versus non-responders earlier, improving trial power while reducing patient burden and development risk.

"I am incredibly excited to embrace my new role as Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board for NanoMosaic," said Dr. Anne Marie Morse. "I envision NanoMosaic as a truly transformative force—a U.S.-based, cost-effective, and efficient platform that will elevate the standard of care in neurology and beyond. Its potential for precise diagnostics and innovative biomarker assays positions it to make a profound impact on population health while supporting the individualized patient journey."

The integration of Tessie into pharmaceutical development supports both clinical and commercial objectives, allowing companies to optimize trial design while simultaneously validating companion diagnostics for market adoption. This approach enables a smoother transition from clinical studies to broad population health deployment.

"Anne's leadership reinforces our mission to move precision medicine closer to patients," said John Boyce, Chairman and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic. "By enabling real-time, ultra-sensitive diagnostics outside of traditional lab settings, we can streamline how therapies reach patients, accelerate care, and alleviate suffering by getting the right treatments to the right people faster."

About Dr. Anne Marie Morse

Dr. Anne Marie Morse is an internationally recognized neurologist and sleep medicine specialist. She has served as Director of Child Neurology and Pediatric Sleep Medicine, founded and led a child neurology residency program, and played a key role in digital transformation initiatives at Geisinger. She has advised and served as a principal investigator across numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and is a widely recognized educator and patient advocate.

About NanoMosaic Inc.

NanoMosaic is a next-generation diagnostics company developing ultra-sensitive, rapid, and portable biomarker measurement platforms. Its Tessie™ system enables real-time decision-making from crude biological samples, advancing companion diagnostics, clinical trial recruitment, and precision medicine across neurology and beyond.

