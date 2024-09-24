NanoMosaic Transforms Cell and Gene Therapy Analytics with Advanced Quantification and Genome Mapping Capabilities. World-Renowned Expert Dr. Guangping Gao to Join Nanomosaic Scientific Advisory Board

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanomosaic, the multiplex and multi-omic marker analysis company, today announced major technical and commercial milestones for its Tessie system and assays optimized for gene therapy applications, evidencing the need for improved analytics across development and manufacturing processes. To further steer the development of the company's technologies and contents for gene therapy applications, Dr Guangping Gao – a world-renowned expert in the field, will be joining the Nanomosaic Scientific Advisory Board.

"As the field of gene therapy continues to develop, the creation of more tissue-specific vectors with improved safety and efficacy profiles established in models of increasing biological relevance, is critical to develop the next generation of gene therapies," said Guangping Gao, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and Physiological Systems, Penelope Booth Rockwell Professor in Biomedical Research, University of Massachusetts Medical School. "Novel technologies such as Nanomosaic's, recently acquired by my laboratory, accelerate those essential requirements while reducing inefficiencies and costs across the gene therapy CMC process, ultimately facilitating broader access to gene therapy treatments," added Gao.

Since the launch of its offerings for gene therapy applications in March this year, Nanomosaic has enabled gene therapy developers to generate novel analytical insights and inform critical decisions in program development. "Beyond the substantial workflow improvement and process standardization achieved through the fast, high-throughput and simultaneous titrations of viral capsid and genomes using a single system, it is the ability to accurately map and quantify partial and true full-length transgenes with sizes reaching the maximum AAV packaging size of 5kb that brings the most added value over conventional methods, said Qimin Quan, PhD, Nanomosaic co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Through substantial interactions with gene therapy developers, Nanomosaic has established that the performance level of its assays remains consistent across a broad range of transgene construct complexities and sample types, from crude to purified stages. Complete information on Nanomosaic offerings and recent developments will be shared at the Bioprocessing International (BPI) conference in Boston, taking place September 23rd through 26th where the company is exhibiting.

About Dr Guangping Gao

Guangping Gao, PhD is the Director, Li Weibo Institute for Rare Diseases Research, Director, Horae Gene Therapy Center and Viral Vector Core, Professor of Microbiology and Physiological Systems, Penelope Booth Rockwell Professor in Biomedical Research, University of Massachusetts Medical School; Elected fellows, both the US National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and American Academy of Microbiology; Past president, American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.

Dr. Gao is an internationally recognized gene therapy researcher who has played a key role in the discovery and characterization of new family of adeno-associated virus (AAV) serotypes, which was instrumental in reviving the gene therapy field, hugely impacting many currently untreatable human diseases. Dr. Gao has published 380+ research papers, 6 book chapters, and 5 edited books. Dr. Gao holds 250+ patents with 520+ more patent applications pending. He serves as Executive Editor-In- Chief of Human Gene Therapy and Senior Editor of the Gene and Cell Therapy. He also serves on Editorial Boards of several major gene therapy and virology journals, and NIIMBL (National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals) Viral Vector Steering Committee. Dr. Gao has been ranked as the World Top 20 Translational Researchers for several years in a row by Nature Biotechnology. Dr. Gao is a cofounder for several gene therapy companies

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops innovative tools and technologies for biomarker detection and analysis. The company's flagship product, the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, is a high-throughput platform for biomarker detection that enables researchers to analyze multiple samples simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity across proteins and nucleic acid on the same run. The system is designed to accelerate the discovery and development of biomarkers for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

For more information about NanoMosaic, please visit their website at www.nanomosaicllc.com.

