NanoMosaic Unveils Groundbreaking Data Demonstrating Accurate Differentiation of Empty and Full Caspids through Innovative Multiomic Measurement on Tessie System

Cutting-edge technology eliminates the need for multiple instruments and streamlines data normalization, positioning NanoMosaic at the forefront of regulatory readiness

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, a pioneer in advanced true multi-omic analysis, announced a significant milestone in the field of gene therapy manufacturing and process optimization with the revelation of first-of-its-kind data showcasing the successful ratio-metric determination between empty and full caspids. This breakthrough was achieved using the revolutionary Tessie system on a pharmaceutical partner's samples, marking a substantial leap towards expediting research processes and achieving a robust regulatory position.

The NanoMosaic team has harnessed the power of the Tessie system to achieve a true multi-omic measurement, enabling precise discrimination between empty and full caspids on the same chip. The implications of this accomplishment are far-reaching, offering researchers an innovative solution to streamline their workflow and drastically reduce the need for multiple instruments. By integrating this cutting-edge technology, NanoMosaic aims to simplify research processes and eliminate the complexities associated with normalizing data across various instruments.

Qimin Quan, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic stated, "NanoMosaic's validated capability of mutli-omic analysis applied to accurately distinguish between empty and full caspids through true multiomic measurement will allow scientists to optimize their processes upstream, and obtain accurate transgene counts due to obviating the need for amplification of the message. With the Tessie system, researchers can now obtain comprehensive data without the need for extensive instrument coordination and data normalization," Quan concluded.

The Tessie system's advanced capabilities not only empower researchers with reliable and actionable insights but also position NanoMosaic as an industry leader in the pursuit of streamlined research processes and regulatory excellence. The company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement is underscored by this achievement, reinforcing NanoMosaic's dedication to driving progress in unmet multi-omic applications.

John Boyce, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of NanoMosaic stated, "As NanoMosaic continues to advance the boundaries of multi-omic solutions, this breakthrough marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey. By offering scientists an all-encompassing platform to distinguish between empty and full caspids, NanoMosaic is revolutionizing the way research is conducted, while simultaneously positioning itself for a strong and competitive regulatory standing," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaic:

NanoMosaic is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops innovative tools and technologies for biomarker detection and analysis. The company's flagship product, the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, is a high-throughput platform for protein biomarker detection that enables researchers to analyze multiple samples simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity across proteins and nucleic acid on the same run. The system is designed to accelerate the discovery and development of biomarkers for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. For more information about NanoMosaic, please visit their website at www.nanomosaicllc.com .

Contact: Audrey Warner, [email protected]

SOURCE NanoMosaic