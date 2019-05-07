NanoPhotonica to Participate in 2019 Display Week Conference

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPhotonica , today announced that Chris Morton, CEO, NanoPhotonica, will present at the Society for Information Display (SID)/ Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) annual investor conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. NanoPhotonica is a leading provider of innovative nano-materials enabling electronic displays to have high resolution, pure, vivid colors, and high efficiency at significantly reduced manufacturing cost. This annual SID/DSCC Investor Conference features presentations from display-related companies with the brightest outlook in OLEDs, microLEDs, Quantum Dots, reflective displays, and flexible displays.

"We are excited about the future of Electroluminescence Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diodes (EL-QLED) technology, and for the opportunity to share the power of NanoPhotonica's next-generation nanomaterials at the display industry's premier conference," said Morton. "Over the next several years, we predict that QLED technology will transform HD TVs, followed by integration into smaller screens."

NanoPhotonica – A Vision for the Future of Quantum Dot Displays

Dr. Morton will present with two other industry leaders in the session entitled: "Quantum Dot and NanoParticles." During his talk, he will:

Overview the importance of EL-QLED in the rapidly evolving display market

Discuss NanoPhotonica's unique capabilities in this area, and how their capabilities will be a fundamental building block in the production of next-generation displays

Morton adds, "NanoPhotonica's growth strategy leverages our mutually beneficial partnerships in both the display and materials sectors. We look forward to engaging with existing and prospective new partners at Display Week."

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE

Chris Morton will be available for interviews on-site at the Display Week Investor Conference (or by phone). Dr. Morton can provide additional information about the global EL-QLED marketplace and NanoPhotonica's innovative quantum dot nano-materials and fabrication technology. For interviews contact John F. Kouten, JFK Communications at JFKouten@JFKhealth.com .

About NanoPhotonica

NanoPhotonica provides innovative nano-materials and fabrication techniques that enable electronic displays to have high resolution, pure, vivid colors, and high efficiency at significantly reduced manufacturing cost. NanoPhotonica's system of light emitting nano-materials, including Quantum Dots (QDs), and method of layering these materials together, form the core technology for a new generation of electronic displays. NanoPhotonica's award-winning nano-materials, outstanding and motivated team, and effective growth strategy have gained world-wide recognition and caught the eye of several large display manufacturers who have become our development collaborators. Together, we are bringing "Quantum Dot-Light Emitting Diode (QLED)" displays to this large and important market – from smartphones, to tablets and notebooks, to TVs.

Contact:



Chris Morton, CEO

NanoPhotonica

chris.morton@nanophotonica.com

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

609-456-0822

jfkouten@jfkhealth.com

SOURCE NanoPhotonica

Related Links

https://nanophotonica.com

