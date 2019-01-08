Nanoport Reveals World's First Mechanically Customizable Haptics in TacHammer Developer Kit

"TacHammer was designed to produce high g-force output using a robust impact mechanism in addition to the widest frequency response available in haptics," said Tim Szeto, CEO and Founder. "With the release of the Carlton model, we now provide component-level customization that lets our partners tune and develop their own signature haptic feels across their devices."

Nanoport's TacHammer is a patented, magnetically balanced design announced at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco a year ago. It is the only haptics actuator on the market that offers 3-modes of tactile feedback. While most conventional haptics are vibration-based, the TacHammer provides individual control of haptic pulses, taps, clicks, sharp jolts and even vibrations from the same unit.

TacHammer Developer Kit Features:

Customizable TacHammer Carlton Developer units

Assorted impact materials for customizing impact quality

Stackable spacers for customizing the travel distance of the hammer

Software and Sample Code

Customization Guide and Datasheet

Mounting clips and adhesive strips for quick prototyping

TacHammer "Carlton" (Generation II) Features:

60% reduction in size over Generation I (Bathurst)

4 x improved performance in traditional haptics over Generation I

Modular component design

Customizable impact effects

Customizable hammer travel

TacHammer LMR-Class Haptics

TacHammer is a new class of Linear Magnetic Ram (LMR) haptic actuators based on a balanced magnetic array and impact mechanism revealed in 2017. It provides high fidelity haptic feedback across a broad frequency range and open developer API that makes it easy to produce:

Sharp Impulses - efficient production of sharp haptics such as snaps, jolts, and clicks that mimic the sensation of a physical button press

- efficient production of sharp haptics such as snaps, jolts, and clicks that mimic the sensation of a physical button press Soft Impulses - magnetically dampened production of soft haptics such as pulses, taps, and bumps

- magnetically dampened production of soft haptics such as pulses, taps, and bumps Vibrations - produces sustained vibration haptics ranging from a light wobble to intense vibrations

TacHammer haptic units also respond to simple drive signals, LRA signals, and audio signals for broad compatibility.

Ideal for mobile, wearable, console gaming and automotive applications, Nanoport's patented technology is scalable for custom applications that require stronger haptics and unique form factors. The company is currently working with leading OEMs to bring haptics to next generation devices.

Interested in a hands-on demo? Contact ces@nanoport.io to inquire about a private showing at CES 2019. To be first to pre-order the TacHammer Developer Kit, visit the company's website at Nanoport.io/haptics .

About Nanoport:

Nanoport Technology Inc. is a Silicon Valley R&D lab for mobile technologies. The company specializes in the development of advanced solutions for connectivity, haptics, multi-device applications and human-device interfaces. Nanoport also offers a range of specialized components for close-range communication, power transfer and modular device interactivity.

