Nanoprecise's Machine Doctor Lux Achieves ATEX Zone 0 and C1D1 Certification

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp, a leader in Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance, is proud to announce that its Machine Doctor Lux, the industry's first solar-powered 6-in-1 IoT sensor, has received ATEX Zone 0 and C1D1 certifications. This breakthrough sensor provides unmatched flexibility by eliminating the need for battery replacements, particularly in remote, outdoor locations. With LTE/4G networking capabilities built-in, Machine Doctor Lux is the only solar-powered device in the market to hold these stringent hazardous area certifications.

Setting New Standards in Safety and Innovation

The ATEX Zone 0 and C1D1 certifications are globally recognized as the highest safety standards for devices operating in explosive atmospheres and hazardous environments. These certifications confirm that Machine Doctor Lux meets rigorous safety requirements for industries like oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, mining, and pharmaceuticals. This positions Nanoprecise as a key player in enabling safer, more efficient operations in high-risk sectors.

Machine Doctor Lux was engineered to optimally leverage solar power when sunlight is available and utilizes a backup battery for power when sunlight is scarce. This ensures that the sensor remains operational. With this certification, Nanoprecise is now able to support remote locations where human intervention is challenging.

Key Features of Machine Doctor Lux:

Certified Safety : ATEX Zone 0 and C1D1 certified for operation in explosive atmospheres and hazardous locations.

: ATEX Zone 0 and C1D1 certified for operation in explosive atmospheres and hazardous locations. 6-in-1 Continuous Monitoring : Equipped with a full suite of sensors, Machine Doctor Lux integrates advanced AI for edge-level anomaly and fault detection.

: Equipped with a full suite of sensors, Machine Doctor Lux integrates advanced AI for edge-level anomaly and fault detection. Durability : Built to withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures and corrosive environments.

: Built to withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures and corrosive environments. Seamless Connectivity : 4G/LTE connectivity out of the box, providing global coverage across more than 150 countries and nearly 500 networks.

: 4G/LTE connectivity out of the box, providing global coverage across more than 150 countries and nearly 500 networks. Energy-Efficient Design : Powered primarily by solar energy with a backup battery for reliability in all conditions.

: Powered primarily by solar energy with a backup battery for reliability in all conditions. Long-Term Durability: With a battery designed for backup use, the Machine Doctor Lux is engineered to function long beyond typical hardware lifespans, with a 10-year hardware life as tested by UL.

Transforming Hazardous Operations

Machine Doctor Lux is set to transform how hazardous industries monitor and manage their assets. By combining certified safety with continuous, reliable monitoring, Nanoprecise is helping organizations optimize operations while ensuring the safety of their teams and assets. Machine Doctor Lux is the next step in making industrial operations more reliable, sustainable, and safe.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is a global leader in ECM focused on transforming industrial operations. Through our advanced AI-driven Energy-Centered Maintenance solutions, we help industries optimize machine health, increase operational efficiency, and reduce energy consumption. Our end-to-end solutions, including IoT sensors and AI-powered software, enable organizations in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals to detect failures before they occur, thereby minimizing downtime and maintenance costs.

At Nanoprecise, we are committed to driving sustainability and safety in industries worldwide. Our solutions empower businesses to optimize performance, enhance asset life cycles, and reduce their environmental impact, all while ensuring the highest standards of safety, particularly in hazardous environments.

For more information about Machine Doctor Lux and Nanoprecise's capabilities, visit Nanoprecise Sci Corp's website.

