Nanoramic Announces Start of Mass Production, AI Applications Drive Demand

First Mass-Produced NXSP Shipments Mark Scale-Up Milestone for Tier 1 Manufacturers

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoramic, Inc. ("Nanoramic"), an industry leader in advanced materials and energy storage technology, today announced the first commercial shipments of its Neocarbonix® Slurry Precursor (NXSP) product from mass production facilities in Asia. The shipments, completed during the first quarter of 2026, were dispatched to Tier 1 battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, consumer electronics manufacturers, and power tool manufacturers. Nanoramic executed these shipments in coordination with existing strategic partner and leading global trading company, ITOCHU Corporation, establishing a secure supply chain to battery manufacturing hubs in Asia and globally.

The transition to high-volume manufacturing is driven in part by increasing customer demand in artificial intelligence (AI) applications where NXSP provides a simultaneous improvement in lithium-ion battery energy and power, all while dropping in to existing manufacturing. This performance step change is essential for both on-device computing and stationary battery providers to remain competitive in the race to bring more AI computing capabilities to market. A recent industry report, "Edge AI's Battery Bottleneck: Energy Storage Limitations for On-Device Artificial Intelligence," examines the race to move AI processing from the cloud to individual devices, how the energy storage systems powering those devices have not kept pace, and the potential consequences for consumers, manufacturers, and investors.

This milestone marks Nanoramic's transition from pilot-scale material sampling to full-scale commercial execution. The volume shipments demonstrate the scalability of NXSP within existing high-throughput industrial electrode coating lines. Because the material is chemistry-agnostic, Nanoramic is working alongside Tier 1 manufacturers to integrate NXSP into batteries destined for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, power tools, drones, stationary grid storage, and more.

NXSP replaces conventional binders and additives with a highly conductive carbon binding structure. Crucially, NXSP functions as a direct drop-in to the existing electrode manufacturing process. Battery makers can adopt the technology on existing lithium-ion coating and drying lines without the need to overhaul their manufacturing infrastructure.

"Shipping mass-produced NXSP to Tier 1 manufacturers in Asia demonstrates the commercial maturity and industrial viability of our technology," said John Cooley, Founder and CEO of Nanoramic. "By integrating seamlessly into some the world's most demanding battery production lines, we are leading the charge in providing the high power and energy density required by next-generation batteries across all major applications. Furthermore, our partnership with ITOCHU Corporation ensures the supply-chain security and logistical execution our global customers need as we scale."

About Nanoramic, Inc.

Nanoramic, Inc. is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative battery technology, Neocarbonix®. Nanoramic is commercializing Neocarbonix to transform energy storage for all battery applications: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs and improving sustainability. Nanoramic works with some of the world's largest automakers, consumer electronics companies, and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix. To learn more, visit www.nanoramic.com.

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SOURCE Nanoramic