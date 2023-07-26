Nanoramic and E-Lyte deliver high-performance battery technologies for the EV battery market

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoramic Laboratories "Nanoramic" and E-Lyte Innovations GmbH "E-Lyte" have entered into a strategic R&D partnership to develop breakthrough battery technologies, based on Nanoramic's Neocarbonix® at the Core electrode technology and E-Lyte's high-performance electrolytes.

The partnership focuses, among other things, on the development of an advanced PFAS-free alternative for electric vehicle batteries that is ready for commercialization.

Nanoramic® Laboratories and E-Lyte Innovations Announce Strategic R&D Partnership Elyte Logo

Nanoramic already offers a solution to potential upcoming restrictions in the battery industry through its PFAS-free Neocarbonix electrode technology. Neocarbonix is the only chemistry agnostic and drop-in solution on the market today that eliminates PFAS from both cathode and anode while lowering battery cost, increasing energy density, and reducing charge times. E-Lyte is developing a customized electrolyte to optimize the performance of Neocarbonix in innovative cell systems. Together, the two companies are advancing an answer to supply chain issues that may be caused by a possible ban on PFAS by offering an alternative high-performance solution for electric vehicle batteries.

"This collaboration signifies our unwavering dedication to driving the mass adoption of EVs by addressing critical challenges in the industry," said Nanoramic CEO, Eric Kish. "As proposed PFAS restrictions loom, we recognize the paramount importance of continuing to develop PFAS-free battery technology to enable accelerated growth of the EV industry.

Dr. Ralf Wagner, CEO of E-Lyte, said, "Enabling electrification in all areas of life in a sustainable way is the E-Lyte vision. However, the battery is only sustainable if not only its ultimate application, but also its manufacturing processes and the necessary components, are sustainable. With Nanoramic, we are bringing new cell chemistries and unbelievable high energy densities at cell level to a commercial level!"

Both companies are also in the process of scaling up their innovative production processes. Neocarbonix enables the manufacture of PFAS-free electrodes using existing wet electrode coating processes. Wet coating advantageously creates porous electrode structures with large surface areas, which is critical to improving battery performance. Wet coating also avoids the use of fine dry powders which can pose safety risks such as dust explosions.

E-Lyte recently announced the expansion of a highly innovative 8000 tpa production plant, which is planned to start operations in Germany as early as the beginning of 2024. In addition, the company is planning a simultaneous expansion into the North American market, also in early 2024.

PFAS, or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of chemicals used in a variety of industries, including the battery industry. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is PFAS widely used as binder in conventional electrodes. Recently, PFAS have garnered attention from agencies such as the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The ECHA has proposed restrictions that may impact lithium-ion and dry electrode processes and both agencies will continue to evaluate various classes of PFAS for further restriction. In response to such policies, battery manufacturers are seeking PFAS alternatives to prepare for a supply chain shift.

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Nanoramic is backed by 14 years of research with over 200 granted and pending patents. Today, Nanoramic works with some of the largest automakers and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix® at the Core. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® at the Core electrodes and FastCap® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com.

About E-Lyte

E-Lyte Innovations GmbH (E-Lyte) is a start-up company founded in May 2019. In just 4 years, E-Lyte has become an internationally operating company and the brand "E-Lyte" has become synonymous with the most innovative and high-quality electrolytes "Made in Germany" in the energy storage market. E-Lyte is a full-service partner in the field of development and production of customized high-performance electrolytes for electrical energy storage devices (e.g., lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries and supercapacitors) to enable optimal performance for a wide range of applications and energy storage technologies ranging from pacemakers to super sports cars. E-Lyte already produces electrolytes from lab-scale volumes up to multiple hundred tons. The overall goal of E-Lyte is to contribute to the successful transformation of the energy sector and to directly drive the energy transition. See https://e-lyte.de/

Social Image

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162508/elyte_x_NL_graphic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162786/Nanoramic_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162787/E_LYTE_LOGO__1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nanoramic Laboratories