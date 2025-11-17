Nanoramic Secures $54 Million in Series 1 Financing to Accelerate Global Commercialization of Neocarbonix®

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoramic, Inc. ("Nanoramic"), a pioneer in advanced batteries, today announced it has secured a total of $54 million for its Series 1 equity financing. The round includes a recent investment from new partner PEP Capital, as well as repeat investments following existing participation in this round from Samsung Ventures and Top Material.

This financing round also includes prior investments from co-leads General Motors Ventures and Catalus Capital, alongside ITOCHU Corporation, Fortistar Capital, and WindSail Capital Group. The participation from a world-class syndicate of new and existing investors underscores significant market confidence in Nanoramic's technology and its clear path to commercial adoption across a broad range of battery applications.

Nanoramic is working with key strategic partners including Samsung SDI, General Motors, and other industry leaders to accelerate the global deployment of Nanoramic's Neocarbonix® products under an asset-light business model. This follows a successful 2025, which saw the company complete key qualification programs with public and private sector partners across multiple applications and chemistries. Today, Nanoramic's standardized Neocarbonix® products are qualified and available via manufacturing partners across the globe. The company is positioned to support GWh-scale demand, with commercial shipments scaling up and shifting to global manufacturing sites in 2026.

Nanoramic's proprietary Neocarbonix® technology and products are a force multiplier for the battery industry, designed to drop into existing manufacturing lines for rapid adoption. It is a PFAS "forever chemical"-free solution that eliminates the need for conventional NMP solvents, enhancing manufacturing sustainability and worker safety. The technology delivers far-reaching improvements in battery cost, energy density, power, and fast-charging performance.

"Samsung Ventures is excited to continue our support for Nanoramic given the significant progress made over the past year. We continue to believe in their technology and its potential to impact multiple energy storage applications through lower cost, higher performance, or reduced environmental impact," said a representative from Samsung Ventures.

Brent Saiontz, Partner at PEP Capital, said, "As global energy demand continues to surge, advanced battery innovation is essential. We're proud to support Nanoramic as they commercialize a battery platform that delivers superior performance at lower cost. With broad applicability across industries and seamless integration into existing technologies and manufacturing lines, Nanoramic provides a practical, scalable path to better batteries today."

"As co-leads of this financing, we are impressed by Nanoramic's execution and success in transitioning from validation towards global commercialization. Their asset-light, drop-in solution provides a clear path to market adoption, addressing the energy storage industry's critical needs. We are proud to support their scale-up as they become a key leader in the energy transition," said Saif Qazi, Vice President at Catalus Capital.

John Cooley, Nanoramic CEO and Founder, said, "With the final closing of this round, Nanoramic has secured a portfolio of best-in-class customers and partners. These partnerships will help bring mass production of our Neocarbonix product to all major lithium-ion applications by 2027. Our asset-light model will benefit from the trading expertise of ITOCHU, the manufacturing expertise of Top Material, and the commercial prowess and broad application exposure of our most major customers including General Motors, Samsung SDI, and others. At Nanoramic, we will continue to successfully execute our plans toward global adoption now accelerated with the support of our new partners."

About Nanoramic, Inc.

Nanoramic, Inc. is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative battery technology, Neocarbonix®. Nanoramic is commercializing Neocarbonix to transform energy storage for all battery applications: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs and improving sustainability. Nanoramic works with some of the world's largest automakers, consumer electronics companies, and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix. To learn more, visit www.nanoramic.com.

